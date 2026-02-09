Dubai Press Club announces expanded programme for Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has unveiled details of the Arab Media Summit 2026, the region’s largest media gathering. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the Summit will take place from 31 March to 2 April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Summit will bring together prominent Arab and international figures, media professionals, content creators, influencers, media technology experts and academics, alongside media stakeholders from the UAE and across the Arab world.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at the DPC attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem AlMarri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, along with members of the organising committees including Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the DMC; Maryam Al Mulla, Director of DPC and Vice Chair of the organising committee; Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office; Jasim AlShamsi, Director of the Arab Media Award; Amna Khalil, Director of Ibda'a- The Arab Youth Media Award; Jassem AlSalty, Events Manager; and Wedad Kahoor, Manager of Media Talent Development.

The meeting outlined the Summit’s new expanded structure and three-day agenda. For the first time, the Summit will feature around 10 forums under one umbrella, reflecting a vision of media as an integrated ecosystem. Key forums include the Arab Media Forum, Government Communication Forum, Arab Youth Media Forum, eGaming Forum, Film Forum, and Arab Social Media Influencers Summit.

Additionally, the Arab Media Summit will collaborate with the Financial Times on the “FT Global Affairs and Business Council – Dubai Edition” and will host Reuters’ ‘Future of News Forum’, alongside workshops and training sessions with leading digital technology experts.

Mona Ghanem AlMarri said that the Arab Media Summit has become a comprehensive strategic platform that goes beyond traditional conferences, reflecting the UAE’s vision for media as a driver of development, awareness, and influence. She noted that the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum places media as a positive force for change, while the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed provides inspiration for the summit’s future focused agenda.

She added that the upcoming edition of the Summit marks a pivotal stage, with over 10 specialised forums, training programmes, and international partnerships, reflecting the sector’s rapid transformation. She noted that hosting global forums with institutions such as Reuters and the Financial Times further strengthens the summit’s international dimension, cementing Dubai as a global platform for media dialogue and collaboration among industry leaders.

Maryam Al Mulla said the Arab Media Summit is the largest and most comprehensive media event in the region, which brings together media leaders, experts, and influencers from the region and beyond.

She noted that this year’s edition of the Summit represents a major milestone, bringing together multiple specialised forums and related events under a single umbrella. She said that this structure demonstrates a commitment to delivering a high-quality experience and content that reflects the Summit’s prominence and meets audience expectations.

Maryam Al Mulla expressed her appreciation to the partners of the Arab Media Summit 2026 for their exemplary support and cooperation, which remain key to the summit’s success. This year, the event is supported by DP World as Strategic Partner, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as Sustainability Strategic Partner, American Hospital as Strategic Healthcare Partner, ENOC Group as Energy Partner, Dubai Chambers as Global Commerce Partner, Emirates as Airline Partner, Emirates NBD as Banking Partner, du as Telecom Partner, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority as Mobility Partner.

The summit is also supported by United Arab Emirates University as Academic Partner, along with Dubai Media Academy and IMI Group as Strategic Media Partners.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said that the Council’s participation in the Arab Media Summit reflects a strategic vision to help shape the future of media and strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub for media and content. She noted that this year’s participation features the launch of the Film Forum and the eGaming Forum, organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, reflecting a significant qualitative expansion in the scale of activities, diversity of themes and depth of discussions compared to the previous edition.

She also said the expansion reflects a strong belief that investing in people is key to building a sustainable media sector. She noted that the Council will present an integrated programme of panel discussions, specialised forums and workshops aligned with the rapid transformation of the industry. The agenda will focus on strategic themes including the future of media and content creation, film and cinematic production, eGaming as a growing creative and economic sector, and digital transformation.

The Secretary General of DMC added that the Arab Media Summit offers a key platform to strengthen cooperation among local, regional and international media organisations. In this context, the Dubai Media Council aims to use the Summit to deepen partnerships and develop sustainable collaboration models that support the future of the media sector.

Meanwhile, Hend Fekri highlighted that the Government Communication Forum, organised for the first time, adds a strategic dimension to the Summit, reflecting its evolution and alignment with developments in media and communication. The forum positions the Summit as a platform addressing media, communication, policy-making, and emerging trends.

She noted that the DXB500 programme will mark a key milestone, featuring a Masterclass with Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, as well as sessions with leading media institutions, combining academic expertise with practical applications. Over the three days of the Summit, the forum will host sessions with regional and global experts discussing best practices and the future of government communication amid digital transformation, AI, and new media platforms.

Fekri added that the Summit will mark the graduation of DXB500 participants, a programme that develops the skills of government communication leaders in Dubai, helping them navigate rapid media changes, enhance messaging, and strengthen the city’s media presence locally and globally.

Jasim Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Media Award, highlighted the summit’s three featured awards including: the Arab Media Award (25th edition), Ibda'a- The Arab Youth Media Award (10th edition), and Arab Social Media Influencers Award (6th edition). Celebrating its silver jubilee, he said the Arab Media Award continues to recognise and encourage creativity and excellence in journalism and media. During the three-day summit, DPC will hold special events honouring past winners.

Amna Khalil said the Arab Youth Media Forum is a key pillar of the Arab Media Summit, providing a platform to empower young people and engage them with media leaders and experts. She said that the forum allows the next generation to explore opportunities and shape the future of Arab media.

She added that the “Ibda’a” Award supports young talent and celebrates innovative, responsible content, motivating youth to develop skills and turn ideas into impactful projects that serve society and modern media.

Wedad Kahoor said this year’s summit will offer extensive training programmes for media professionals, in collaboration with leading Arab and international media organisations and global platforms. The workshops will equip participants with the latest tools and skills to navigate the rapidly evolving media industry. She added that the summit provides a hands-on experience, combining practical training, knowledge exchange, and partnerships, reinforcing its position as a leading regional and international media event.

Jassem AlSalty said registration for the Arab Media Summit continues to surge, both locally and internationally, reflecting its prominence and appeal to journalists, content creators, and media professionals. He noted that this interest highlights confidence in the summit’s quality content, dialogue platforms, and training programmes. Preparations are underway to ensure a seamless experience, as the summit continues to serve as a key annual hub for learning, networking, and building media partnerships.

The summit will feature in-depth sessions and high-level panels covering media economics, AI, the intersections of politics, culture, and sports with media, and regional development opportunities. Thought leaders, writers, prominent media figure, editors, and tech experts from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond will discuss pressing issues, anticipate major changes, and provide practical insights for the rapidly evolving media landscape.