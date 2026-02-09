SunnyFest festival showcases creativity in Tatarstan

MAMADYSH, Russia, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Residents of Mamadysh in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan took part in the SunnyFest festival, where ice sliding enthusiasts competed using unusual and creatively designed sledges prepared months in advance, including during the summer season, according to Viory.

Event organiser Ainur Aglyamov said that 28 teams from across Russia presented their original sledges this year. He added that the construction of the 450-metre-long ice track took approximately one month to complete.

The SunnyFest festival was first held in 2017 and later secured third place at the Russian Event Awards National Prize for Event Tourism.