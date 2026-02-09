World Health Expo:‘Emirates Health’ Platform showcases UAE efforts to strengthen organ donation, transplantation

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The unified national platform “Emirates Health” showcased, on the first day of World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, a range of projects and initiatives reflecting the UAE’s leadership in the health sector at the regional and global levels. The showcase highlighted the integration of national human capabilities with advanced medical and health technologies, supporting the sustainability of the national healthcare system in line with the UAE Centennial 2071.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) presented the organ perfusion technology project as one of the advanced medical solutions supporting the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, “Hayat.” The technology enables vital organs to remain functional outside the human body by circulating blood or nutrient-rich solutions while maintaining appropriate oxygen levels and temperature, ensuring organs remain in a stable condition until transplantation.

The organ perfusion device functions as a biological simulation of the circulatory system, allowing medical teams to monitor organ performance indicators, fluid flow, oxygenation levels, and biological response prior to transplantation. This enhances surgical success rates, reduces the risk of rejection or complications, and enables the re-evaluation of organs previously deemed unsuitable, expanding the pool of transplant recipients and improving patients’ quality of life in line with international best practices.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at MoHAP, said the technology extends the safe transport time of organs between cities and countries and improves preservation quality, enhancing regional and international cooperation in organ exchange. He added that it supports strategic partnerships and strengthens integration between legislative frameworks, medical professionals, and smart technologies, reinforcing the culture of organ donation as a humanitarian value.

He noted that integrating smart perfusion devices into the services of the National Centre for Regulating Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation enhances healthcare sustainability, improves medical resource efficiency, and reduces pressure on healthcare facilities through more accurate organ assessment and improved logistical planning.

The Ministry also showcased the National Genome System during a workshop held at the “Emirates Health” platform. The system represents an integrated national framework for building and analysing a genetic database to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment through a precision medicine approach.

In parallel, the Dubai Health Authority organised a workshop on the role of emotional intelligence in managing workplace stress, while the Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine held a session outlining its vision and objectives.

The platform also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding and partnership agreements with government and private-sector entities.