Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Ali Mohamed Al Qubaisi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nayhan have attended a reception hosted by Mohamed Ali Mohamed Heyai Al Qubaisi, for the marriage of his son, Ali, to the daughter of Mohammed Ateeq Sultan Zayed Al Falahi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several sheikhs, senior officials and family members.