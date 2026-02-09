Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Smart & Autonomous Systems Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has chaired the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) meeting held at Qasr Al Shati.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes and key deliverables of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, which took place over six days and featured a series of events, panel discussions and specialised exhibitions focused on smart mobility and autonomous systems technologies. The event brought together leading experts, decision-makers and researchers from around the world to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for strategic cooperation to shape the future of autonomous vehicle technologies across land, sea and air in priority economic sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the efforts of all public and private sector entities involved in the successful delivery of the global event, which contributed to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness on the global innovation landscape by reinforcing its status in the design, deployment and operation of autonomous systems. The event also supported efforts to advance the technological R&D ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of future technologies across commercial, industrial and logistics sectors, while contributing to the development of a knowledge-driven and innovation-based national economy.

His Highness directed to continue strengthening public-private sector cooperation to transition from pilot and testing phases to the practical deployment of autonomous systems across key strategic priority sectors by encouraging investment in smart mobility infrastructure, upskilling human capital, and setting forward-looking policies and plans that align with the objectives and aspirations of the national economy.

The meeting also discussed SASC’s current and future plans and initiatives to support technological and digital transformation in the smart mobility sector, as well as to enhance the operational performance of autonomous systems in vital industrial sectors across land, sea and air, as a key pillar of economic diversification in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

SASC’s strategic direction reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to accelerating the growth of advanced technology-driven sectors and strengthening their contribution to the national economic ecosystem by fostering an attractive investment environment, supporting the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and developing national talent, while contributing to sustainable economic growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy over the medium and long term.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the organising committee of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week to commence preparations for the second edition of the event and expand its scope by attracting leading global companies and distinguished experts and researchers in smart and autonomous systems technologies. The next edition will further support knowledge exchange between national talent and local startups, while placing greater emphasis on competitive events and tournaments aimed at nurturing talent and showcasing the national innovation ecosystem in future technologies. A comprehensive report will be submitted to SASC to announce the date of the second edition and open participation to local, regional and international entities to present the latest technological solutions and innovations in the smart mobility sector.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Office Director of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Badr Saleem Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office; and Mouza Eissa Al Ali, Operations and Development Director at the Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.