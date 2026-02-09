Emirates Driving Company announces strategic transition to Emirates Mobility

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Driving Company PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol (DRIVE) and part of 2PointZero Group, has announced its strategic direction to transition to Emirates Mobility, becoming a specialised platform focused on the mobility sector. This strategic move marks the beginning of a new phase of institutional growth, aimed at enhancing sustainable shareholder value and expanding the company’s presence within the UAE’s integrated mobility ecosystem.

This transition forms part of the strategic vision of 2PointZero Group, the company’s major shareholder, to build specialised sector-focused platforms capable of delivering sustainable value, strengthening institutional efficiency, and supporting disciplined expansion across vital sectors with economic and social impact.

Under this new direction, Emirates Mobility will operate as a company focused on strategic governance and oversight of a growing portfolio of mobility-sector assets. Operational activities will continue seamlessly and in full through Emirates Driving Company and the acquired operating entities, ensuring continuity of operations and the preservation of service quality delivered to customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Samia Bouazza, Chief Executive Officer of 2PointZero Group, said: “The creation of Emirates Mobility marks a strategic step in how we build platforms at 2PointZero Group that compound value over time. The platform is designed to scale selectively, pursue disciplined consolidation, and improve capital efficiency across the mobility sector. This structure strengthens governance and supports our core mandate: delivering sustainable, long-term returns for shareholders while contributing to a smarter and more integrated mobility ecosystem in the UAE.”

Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said: “The transition to Emirates Mobility marks a new chapter in the journey of Emirates Driving Company, as we move from an operational model to a platform focused on developing an integrated mobility portfolio. This model enables us to strengthen governance, expand growth horizons, and capitalise on high-quality opportunities in a sector experiencing rapid development at both the local and regional levels.”

He added: “We aspire for Emirates Mobility to become the leading destination for mobility solutions, through a well-defined strategy aimed at expanding service offerings and adopting innovative operating models that recognise the movement of people and goods as a fundamental pillar for building more connected and prosperous communities.”

The Emirates Mobility portfolio will include a number of companies operating in the mobility sector, including Excellence Premier Investment Group, Mwasalat Holding, and ChargePoint.

This institutional transition reflects Emirates Mobility’s focus on building a specialised platform underpinned by effective governance, disciplined investment practices, and the development of strategic partnerships, supporting sector competitiveness and contributing to the advancement of a smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem in the UAE.

Completion of this transition remains subject to the relevant regulatory and legal procedures and approvals, including those of the competent regulatory authorities and the company’s shareholders, in accordance with applicable frameworks in the UAE.