Landmark Group’s 'Beat Diabetes' event unites 17,500 participants in major UAE wellness drive

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community health and family wellbeing, Landmark Group successfully hosted the 16th edition of its flagship Beat Diabetes Family Event at Za’abeel Park, bringing together more than 17,500 participants in one of the UAE’s largest family-focused wellness initiatives.

Held under the theme ‘Step into a Healthier Tomorrow’, the event formed part of the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ agenda, aligning closely with national priorities around diabetes awareness, prevention, early detection, and the promotion of active and healthy lifestyles across generations.

The annual event continues to serve as a cornerstone of Landmark Group’s Beat Diabetes programme, offering an inclusive platform that combines education, physical activity, and community engagement. With the Middle East among the regions most affected by diabetes, this year’s edition placed particular emphasis on the pivotal role families play in shaping long-term health outcomes.

The event was inaugurated by Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group, alongside Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in the presence of members of Landmark Group leadership, alongside Lions Clubs International Middle East as CSR Volunteering Partner and GEMS Education as School Partner, and representatives from government entities, healthcare partners, schools, corporate organisations. Their participation underscored the collective community commitment to embedding healthier habits within everyday life.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “The Dubai Sports Council has proudly partnered with Landmark Group on the Beat Diabetes Family Event for several years, and we are pleased to see it grow into one of Dubai’s most impactful community wellness initiatives, bringing people together around a shared purpose. In the Year of Family, initiatives such as this play a vital role in promoting physical activity and healthy living as essential foundations for a stronger, healthier, and more resilient society.”

As part of Landmark Group’s continued focus on youth engagement, the Superkidz Programme – an integral component of the Beat Diabetes initiative – once again played a central role at the event, in collaboration with GEMS Education for the second-year running.

The Superkidz Writing Competition engaged students from 15 GEMS schools across Grades 4 and 5, encouraging them to explore themes of healthy living through storytelling and creative expression. Winners were announced during the event, celebrating young voices while reinforcing positive health messages and inspiring healthier lifestyles among future generations.

Commenting on the success of the event, Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Group, said: “The response to this year’s Beat Diabetes Family Event has been truly inspiring. Seeing families and children come together in such strong numbers reflects how deeply this initiative resonates with our community.

This year, through initiatives such as Al Jalila Foundation’s Wellness on Wheels mobile unit and the dedicated Emirates Health Services section within the Family Zone, we were able to bring preventive healthcare, early screening, and education directly to families in practical and accessible ways.

As we mark our 16th edition during the UAE’s Year of the Family, our focus remains firmly on empowering families, strengthening early awareness, and working closely with our partners to build healthier, more resilient futures for generations to come.”

The customary 2-kilometre community walk once again served as the centrepiece of the event, followed by a wide range of fitness, sports, and educational activities designed for all age groups.

Participants benefited from free blood glucose testing and health screenings, vaccinations and nutrition consultations, delivered in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health and Emirates Health Services, reinforcing the event’s holistic approach to diabetes prevention and wellbeing, in addition family-friendly fitness sessions and sports challenges, an expanded Family Zone, and live entertainment.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Our long-standing partnership with the Landmark Group reflects a shared commitment to advancing health for humanity by building health awareness and encouraging meaningful community engagement. We believe that prevention and early detection are fundamental to improving long-term health outcomes, particularly when awareness is translated into practical actions that make a real difference for families across the UAE.”

Since its launch in 2009, Beat Diabetes has evolved into a national movement, engaging more than 165,000 participants across the region and championing a simple yet powerful message: Take the Test. Eat Healthy. Get Active.

All proceeds from the 2026 event, including registration fees and in-store donations collected across Landmark Group’s participating brands, will be directed to Al Jalila Foundation to support diabetes research, treatment, and patient care.

As the initiative continues to grow, Landmark Group remains firmly positioned as a leading advocate for prevention of diabetes, awareness, and community wellbeing—reinforcing its role as a catalyst for positive social impact in the Year of the Family and beyond.