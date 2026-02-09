Emirates Drug Establishment launches major initiative to boost UAE pharmaceutical manufacturing

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, today officially launched the Emirates Drug Establishment at the World Health Expo 2026 (WHX 2026).

The event was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Establishment; as well as a number of senior health sector leaders.

The launch ushers in a new phase in the regulation and development of the pharmaceutical and medical sector, while reinforcing institutional integration to advance the Establishment’s strategic objectives.

During his tour of the Establishment’s platform, under the “Emirates Health” Pavilion, His Excellency reviewed the key national projects being showcased by the Establishment and was briefed on their role in strengthening pharmaceutical security, supporting innovation, advancing the national pharmaceutical model, and ensuring the sustainability of medical products.

The displayed projects also aim to enhance the UAE’s pharmaceutical industrial capacity and competitiveness while encouraging specialised research and developmental studies for medical products within the country.

The Establishment also showcased its Holistic National Manufacturing Project, a strategic initiative designed to develop the national pharmaceutical ecosystem, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and ensure the long-term sustainability of medical product supply chains across the UAE.

The Holistic National Manufacturing project provides an advanced national framework for localising the production of advanced medicines and human medical products, alongside veterinary and agricultural products, agricultural inputs and fertilisers, within a unified system that integrates regulation, manufacturing, oversight and quality.

The framework also supports the “One Health” approach, linking human, animal and environmental health.

The project prioritises the development of a fully integrated industrial infrastructure covering all stages of the pharmaceutical value chain, from active ingredients and raw materials, through manufacturing, packaging and labelling, to storage and distribution, in line with the highest internationally recognised regulatory standards, ensuring product quality, safety and efficacy.

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Medical Products Regulation Sector, stated that the integrated manufacturing project provides a practical foundation for aligning regulatory and industrial efforts while promoting domestic production to international standards.

“It ensures continuity in supply chains and boosts the overall efficiency of the national pharmaceutical ecosystem,” she said.

Al Bastaki noted that the launch of the project will bring about a strategic transformation in the development of the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector by strengthening manufacturing capacity, increasing supply chain resilience, and guaranteeing the sustainable availability of medical products.

These goals, she added, will reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Emirates Drug Establishment stressed that the launch of this project is part of a package of national initiatives designed to bolster pharmaceutical security, support the localisation of vital industries, and build a robust, sustainable national pharmaceutical system.

To date, the EDE has licensed 37 facilities for the production of human pharmaceutical and medical products.