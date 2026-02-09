Jawaher Al Qasimi: Sharjah leads new model for early learning

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, stated that investing in early childhood is a fundamental pillar in building sustainable societies, as nurturing today’s children prepares them to become future leaders equipped with knowledge, values, and creativity to serve their nations.

She highlighted that Sharjah continues to progress according to an integrated vision that places the child at the heart of its development plans, through providing educational, health, and safe environments to support the child’s growth and prepare a generation with high capability to innovate and actively participate in Sharjah’s thriving journey. This is rooted in the wise vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who personally oversees the development of early childhood learning environments, enabling Sharjah to present a unique model in creating settings that support children’s healthy mental and physical development.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher delivered the remarks during the inauguration of the new expansion of the Amiri Guard Nursery at the General Directorate of the Amiri Guard Headquarters in Al Badee area, on Monday.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher commenced the visit with a tour around the nursery’s facilities, starting with the educational classrooms and learning approaches implemented within an interactive environment that adopts learning through “Play and Exploration” approach, which enhances the children’s cognitive and social development and instills essential life skills from an early age.

The tour included a visit to the sand play area, one of the physical environments that support the development of children’s motor skills by strengthening their physical abilities as well as their nervous and brain system. It also motivates the children’s creativity and imagination by providing a secure space for exploration and free self-expression. Sharjah had always been a destination that promotes a discovery-based learning approach.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher also visited the multi-purpose hall, where she viewed the process for providing healthy meals to children, reflecting the nursery’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging nutritional habits from the early years. Following the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Amiri Guard Nursery works to build a generation that enjoys both physical and mental health, and has successfully implemented this approach within a comprehensive care system that places the child’s health and well-being at the forefront of its priorities.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher engaged with the nursery’s staff, commending their efforts to enhance the quality of care and education and expressing appreciation for their dedication to the nursery's educational mission. She emphasised the importance of their role in supporting Sharjah’s journey to nurturing mindful and creative generations.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher continued her tour by visiting several classrooms, concluding at the Creativity Zone, an innovative educational space that nurtures children’s imagination and develops advanced thinking skills. The area allows children to engage in role-playing and explore their abilities within an inspiring learning environment that fosters innovation and self-confidence.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher concluded the visit by touring the outdoor garden, which includes an interactive animal garden that allows children to connect with their natural surroundings and express their love of exploration and learning through direct, real-life experiences.