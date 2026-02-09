Arab Women Sports Tournament: Al Fuheis, Al Amal set for title decider

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Defending champions Shabab Al Fuheis Club and Tunisia’s Al Amal Sports Club have set up a decisive title showdown after both recorded victories in the sixth round of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026) basketball competition.

Al Fuheis claimed their fifth consecutive win with a 91–71 victory over UAE’s Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club, while Al Amal maintained pressure at the top of the standings with a 76–54 win against Iraq’s Gaz Al Shamal Club. The round also saw Kuwaiti Al Fatat Sports Club defeat Bahrain’s Al Hala Club 78–59.

At the conclusion of the sixth round, Al Fuheis ranked at the top of the standings with a perfect record and 10 points, holding a one-point advantage over Al Amal on nine points. Al Fatat moved into a share of third place alongside Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, who were on a scheduled rest day, with both teams on eight points. Iraq’s Gaz Al Shamal dropped to fifth place on seven points, level with Khorfakkan, who completed their campaign, while Al Hala remained seventh with five points.

Al Fuheis continued their bid for a third consecutive basketball title with a relatively comfortable win over Khorfakkan. The Jordanian side imposed early control, winning the first two quarters 25–18 and 32–13 to take a 57–31 halftime lead. Khorfakkan improved after the break and claimed the third quarter 23–12, but the champions’ experience proved decisive in the closing stages as Al Fuheis took the final period 22–17 to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Al Amal kept pace at the top with a 22-point victory over Gaz Al Shamal, dominating the opening three quarters with period scores of 21–16, 25–11 and 16–12. Although the Iraqi side edged the final quarter 15–14, the Tunisian team remained in control throughout to record another assured performance.

Al Fatat strengthened their chances of a podium finish by claiming a third successive victory, overcoming Al Hala by 19 points. The Kuwaiti side controlled the first half, taking the opening two quarters 18–13 and 25–12. Al Hala responded in the third quarter with a 23–14 rally, but Al Fatat closed out the contest confidently, winning the final period 21–11.

Basketball teams will enter the second scheduled rest day on Tuesday before returning on Wednesday for the final round, which features three matches. Gaz Al Shamal face Al Fatat at 12:00, followed by hosts Sharjah Women’s Sports Club against Al Hala at 14:00. The competition concludes at 16:00 with the championship-deciding encounter between Al Fuheis and Al Amal.