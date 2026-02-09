UAE wins 5 gold medals at Dubai International Stamp Exhibition 2026

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates claimed five gold medals at the conclusion of the Dubai International Stamp Exhibition 2026, with Emirati entries demonstrating outstanding quality and a high level of distinction in the exhibited collections.

Abdullah Khouri, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, and Dr. Prakob Chirakiti, President of the International Federation of Philately (FIP), presented the gold medals to the winners during the closing ceremony, held in the presence of representatives of participating countries and presidents of Gulf, Arab, and international philatelic associations.

Abdullah Khouri was awarded the National Grand Prix, in addition to the Large Gold Medal, for his exhibit titled “Abu Dhabi Stamps: From the Trucial States to the United Arab Emirates.”

Ahmed bin Issa Al Serkal received a gold medal for his participation with the exhibit “A Study of Abu Dhabi Stamps 1963–1973,” while Khaled Al Ameera won two gold medals: the first for his exhibit “Dubai: From a Postal Agency to a Permanent Post Office (1909–1948),” and the second for “The Postal History of Abu Dhabi from 1963 to 1971.”

Thomas Johansson also earned a gold medal for his exhibit “The Development of Postal Services in India in the Arabian Gulf – The Classical Period.”

Abdullah Khouri affirmed that these results reflect the commitment of Emirati collectors to preserving postal heritage and safeguarding this cultural hobby from fading away, through the rich and distinguished exhibits that attracted significant interest from visitors.

He explained that the exhibition marked an important milestone in the journey of philately at both regional and international levels, reflecting the UAE’s dedication to supporting culture, knowledge, and the preservation of human memory. He added that the exhibition succeeded in bringing the world together around the postage stamp as a historical document and a civilizational message, expressing pride in the record level of international participation and the wide engagement witnessed during the event.

Khouri stated: “The achievement of Emirati participants in winning these gold medals confirms the excellence of their contributions and motivates us to continue supporting collectors, encouraging documentation and learning, and preserving this rich form of heritage.”

He also highlighted the diverse activities hosted in the exhibition halls, including panel discussions, meetings among collectors, and special programs for school students. These activities underscored stamps as historical documents that preserve the memory of nations and reflect societal transformations, while also showcasing the cultural, environmental, and developmental role of postal issues.

For his part, Dr. Prakob Chirakiti, President of the International Federation of Philately, praised the Emirati achievements, noting that the entries reflect a high level of professionalism and passion for philately, and contribute to reinforcing the status of the Dubai International Stamp Exhibition as a leading global event in the world of stamps.

He confirmed the resounding success of the Dubai International Stamp Exhibition 2026 by all standards, as it attracted the largest number of participants in its history, commending the Emirates Philatelic Association for its professionalism in organizing and preparing the exhibition.

Chirakiti said: “The Dubai exhibition concludes one of the most distinguished editions, which can rightly be considered the best ever. We recorded remarkable visitor engagement, a scene that confirms the exhibition’s success in introducing this authentic hobby to new generations and in strengthening the values of knowledge, identity, and cultural openness.”

At the conclusion of the event, the flag of the International Federation of Philately was officially handed over to the American city of Boston, which will host the next edition of the exhibition. Chris Lazarov, General Coordinator of the Boston Exhibition, received the federation’s flag.