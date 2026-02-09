Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Abu Dhabi Gold Cup winner

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and Reem Mubarak Al Buwainain, Vice President – Corporate and Community Responsibility at ADNOC, have crowned Japanese contender Strauss, owned by Carrot Farm Ltd, trained by Ryo Takei, and ridden by Brazilian jockey João Moreira, as the winner of the US$1million Abu Dhabi Gold Cup – powered by ADNOC.

The event was attended by Dr Ali Hamad Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority; Ali Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Racing Club; Ahmed Taleb AlShamsi as Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Foundation; alongside senior officials, international racing figures, owners, trainers and industry stakeholders from around the world, underscoring Abu Dhabi Gold Cup’s status as a major new fixture on the international racing calendar.

Delivering a standout performance, stopping the clock at 1:33.98 minutes, Brazilian jockey João Moreira secured the US$1million prize purse, positioning the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup among one the most valuable Listed Thoroughbred races worldwide. The victory also earned Moreira an automatic qualification to compete in the US$1 million Grade 1 Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day in the United States.

Finishing second, one length behind, was Dark Trooper, owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle, and ridden by James Doyle, while Comanche Brave, owned by John Magnier and Mrs M. O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, claimed third place.

Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Abu Dhabi Turf Club, and President of the Organising Committee, said: “The Abu Dhabi Gold Cup delivered an exceptional level of competition, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position on the international racing stage and raising the benchmark for elite Thoroughbred racing in the region.

“Welcoming world-class jockeys and horses from across the globe, the event reflected the emirate’s continued growth as a premier destination for major international sporting events. We congratulate the champions and commend all participants for their outstanding performances.”

The race programme also featured several prestigious supporting contests, including the Group 1 Alanudd Classic and the first leg of the Arabian Triple Crown with a combined prize value of AED5.7 million, highlighting Abu Dhabi Turf Club’s continued commitment to both Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian racing.

The results were as follow:

-Race 1 – Liwa Oasis | Distance: 1,400m

Hameem, owned by Al Ajban Stables, trained by Abdullah Al Hammadi, and ridden by Patrick Dobbs, claimed first place. (Prize: AED300,000)

-Race 2 – Arabian Triple Crown R1 | Distance: 1,600m

Amer Burn, owned by Ahmed Yousef Al Areefi, trained by Musabbeh Al Mheiri, and ridden by Tadhg O’Shea, won the opening leg. (Prize: AED230,000)

-Race 3 – The Purebred Pride Handicap | Distance: 2,200m

AlShaheen, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, trained by A Gammell, and ridden by Sam Hitchcott. (Prize: AED66,000)

-Race 4 – Alanudd Classic | Distance: 2,200m

Joe Star, owned by Mohammed Abdullah Abdul Rahman, trained by Hamad Al Marar, and ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro. (Prize: AED1 million)

-Race 5 – The Royal Turf Crown | Distance: 2,200m

Aablan, owned by Al Rub Racing, trained by Simon & Ed Crisford, and ridden by Ross Coakley. (Prize: AED66,000)

-Race 6 – Abu Dhabi Championship | Distance: 2,400m

Royal Power, representing Godolphin, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick. (Prize: AED380,000)

During the press conference, trainer Ryo Takei praised Abu Dhabi’s development, noting that seeing the city firsthand exceeded expectations. He added that the barrier draw benefited the winning horse by avoiding congestion at the start, allowing jockey João Moreira to execute the race strategy effectively.

Moreira confirmed that while the horse was initially unsettled at the start, he quickly settled into rhythm, enabling a decisive move into open space at the perfect moment to secure victory.

Dayle Brown, Racecourse Director at Abu Dhabi Turf Club, said: “Racing has always played a central role in Abu Dhabi’s sporting identity, and initiatives such as the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup demonstrate how the sector continues to evolve on an international scale. The race not only showcased top-level competition but also supported the broader racing ecosystem, from owners and trainers to breeders and fans, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision as a global hub for elite equestrian sport.”

The landmark event was supported by strong partnerships, led by a strategic three-year agreement with ADNOC as Official Sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup through 2028, alongside Etihad as an Official Sponsor and Presenting Partner of Race 1.

The evening extended beyond the track, with a premium entertainment programme setting the tone for the night. Guests enjoyed live performances throughout the venue, including a jazz band and acrobatic acts, alongside a Best Dressed competition and family-friendly activations, before celebrations continued with an after-party headlined by DJ Bliss, delivering an atmosphere that blended elite sport with world-class entertainment.