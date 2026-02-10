GE HealthCare unveils precision care, AI solutions at World Health Expo 2026

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, unveiled a comprehensive suite of precision care innovations, including cloud-based and AI-enabled solutions to improve care at World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai, held from 9th to 12th February at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

“With a steady population rise in the EAGM region, there is a growing focus on health equity and an increased demand for accessible, high-quality care," said Kostas Deligiannis, President of EAGM Eurasian and African Growth Markets GE HealthCare.

He added that GE HealthCare is committed to providing state-of-the-art imaging, monitoring, and digital solutions with advanced cloud and AI capabilities to address the unique healthcare challenges of the region and drive the next wave of transformation in healthcare.