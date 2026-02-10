UAE, Iran hold political consultations in Tehran

TEHRAN, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The second session of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran was hosted today in Tehran by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Majid Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and was attended by Khalid Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to Iran, and Reza Ameri, Ambassador of Iran to the UAE, and senior officials from both sides.

The two sides welcomed their consultations as an opportunity to address a broad range of files of mutual concern. They discussed bilateral ties and practical ways to advance shared interests for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. They also reviewed a number of foreign policy files, including the latest developments in the region affecting peace and security, and ongoing efforts to address them.

The consultations concluded with an agreement to maintain regular coordination and activate joint technical committees to accelerate the implementation of existing agreements and explore new avenues for cooperation.

During her visit to Tehran, Nusseibeh was also received by Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran. Minister Nusseibeh relayed greetings from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and discussed issues affecting regional peace and security.