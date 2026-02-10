Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs first remote robotic kidney telesurgery

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the first cross-border robotic nephroureterectomy via telesurgery between the UAE and Pakistan, connecting its advanced surgical capabilities with a patient located over 1,000 kilometres away.

The patient in Pakistan was diagnosed with a complex condition, requiring a nephroureterectomy. Referred to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for its expertise in urology and advanced therapies, the hospital performed the surgery remotely using robotic technology.

The procedure was guided by Dr. Robert Abouassaly, Chair of the Integrated Surgical Institute, who was by the patient's bedside in Pakistan, while Dr. Rabii Madi, Staff Physician, Urology, operated the console at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “This remote surgery shows what Abu Dhabi can achieve when expertise and innovation come together, redefining the boundaries of healthcare delivery. We will continue to scale this model with our partners and providers across the global borders, so that world-class care is accessible for every patient no matter their geography.”.

Dr. Robert Abouassaly said, “For this patient, access to advanced robotic surgery in Pakistan would have been difficult and this collaboration helped facilitate access. Through telesurgery, we ensured the highest standards of precision and safety across borders, while providing the same advanced, best-in-class care delivered by the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to the patient in Pakistan”.

Dr. Rabii Madi operated the robotic system from a console in Abu Dhabi. Using a secure, dedicated high-speed digital connection, this telesurgical approach enabled real-time, synchronised coordination, ensuring seamless surgical execution despite the geographical distance.

The robotic-assisted nephroureterectomy was performed without complications, and the patient experienced minimal pain, rapid recovery, and early discharge due to the minimally invasive nature of robotic surgery.

Telesurgery can bridge disparities and provide advanced medical care, extending expertise to patients who would otherwise be unable to receive treatment without travelling elsewhere.