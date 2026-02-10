Death toll from heavy snowfall in Japan rises to 46

TOKYO, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Almost three weeks of heavy snowfall has killed 46 people and injured 558 others in Japan, according to data from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency showed Tuesday.

Continued snowfall since late January has buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan.

Many fatal accidents happened when mounds of snow fell on residents from roofs or people tumbled while trying to clear it, according to police and local officials.

In the northern regional hub of Aomori, residents are having to deal with 1.3 metres (more than 4 feet) of snow on the ground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.