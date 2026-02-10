Abu Dhabi University, 'Ma’an' inaugurate community-funded building to support student scholarships

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, inaugurated a community-funded building in the Al Mafraq area, to generate long-term funding for student scholarships.

The inauguration was attended by Faisal Al Hmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at Ma’an; Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU; and Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at the university.

Developed with a total contribution of AED9.5 million and spanning 4,300 m², the building represents an innovative Corporate Social Responsibility model that transforms community assets into recurring revenue streams dedicated to funding student scholarships.

The facility includes 16 offices, four warehouses, six retail shops and a supermarket, and will be leased to drive local business activity while generating sustainable, long-term funding to support the education of future generations.

Once fully operational, the initiative is expected to support up to 25 full scholarships or more than 40 partial scholarships annually, directly contributing to expanded access to higher education and the empowerment of future generations.

“This inauguration marks a significant milestone in transforming community contributions, enabled through our partnership with Ma’an, into lasting educational opportunities. By embedding sustainability at the core of social investment, the initiative reflects ADU’s commitment to inclusive growth, shared social responsibility, and advancing the UAE’s knowledge-based economy through meaningful community participation,” said Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Ma’an, said, “Supporting the education pillar and development of students has a profound impact not only on the individual but on the community as a whole by developing more resilient and skilled future workforce.”

The initiative is delivered under Ma’an’s ‘From The Community To The Community’ framework, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s culture of giving by bringing together government entities, academic institutions and the wider community to achieve measurable social impact. It also aligns with national priorities focused on community empowerment, education and sustainable development.