'Muay Thai' honours President of International Masters Games Association

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, has honoured Sergey Bubka, President of the International Masters Games Association, at the conclusion of the Muay Thai competitions held as part of the Abu Dhabi 2026 Masters Games.

The Muay Thai events were staged over three days at Space 42 Arena in the UAE capital.

The honour recognised Bubka’s contributions to international sport and his role in promoting cooperation among sports federations and organisations.

Stephan Fox, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations, also honoured Bubka, highlighting cooperation among international sports bodies.

The ceremony was attended by board members of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation: Tareq Mohamed Al Mehairi, Ali Khouri, and Yasser Salem Al Saadi.