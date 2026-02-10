International Federation of Purebred Arabian Horse Racing explores cooperation in China

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Faisal Al Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Purebred Arabian Horse Racing, held talks with officials and stakeholders in China to explore cooperation and strengthen partnerships in the organisation and hosting of Arabian horse racing events.

The discussions form part of the federation’s strategy to expand its presence in Asia, with a focus on the Beijing–Tianjin region, which is witnessing rapid growth in interest in Arabian horse racing.

During the visit, Al Rahmani attended Arabian horse races held at the “Jin Men Ma Hui” Racecourse in the city of Tianjin and took part in the champions’ awards ceremony. He also conducted a field tour of the racecourse to assess its technical and organisational readiness to host major Arabian horse racing events.

The visit included meetings with authorities and race organisers to review development plans and discuss cooperation mechanisms with the International Federation, as part of efforts to broaden the global reach of Arabian horse racing.

During the meetings, Al Rahmani emphasised the importance of building sustainable partnerships that contribute to the development of infrastructure, raise organisational standards, and enhance the cultural and sporting value of the Arabian horse.