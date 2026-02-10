Ajman real estate transactions total AED2.07 billion during January 2026

AJMAN, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman during January recorded notable activity, reaching 1,520 real estate transactions with a total value of AED2.07 billion, according to data from the Ajman Real Estate Index.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, stated that the real estate sector witnessed activity in property sales of various types during January, reflecting investors’ commitment to conducting their business in Ajman and benefiting from the investment opportunities available across all areas of the Emirate.

‏He explained that trading volume reached AED1.39 billion from a total of 1,284 trading operations, with the “Al Helio 2” area witnessing the highest sale value at AED34 million, while the highest sale value for real estate development projects was recorded in “Al Zahra” at AED15 million.

‏The Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation noted that January witnessed the registration of 174 mortgage operations with a total value exceeding AED484 million, with the “Liwara 1” area recording the highest mortgage value at AED123.46 million.

‏He added that the “Emirates City” project topped the list of most traded major projects, surpassing the “City Towers” and “Ajman One” projects, while “Al Helio 2” neighbourhood came at the top of the list of most traded neighbourhoods, followed by “Al Zahia” and “Al Helio 1”.