NCM hosts regional training workshop on radio frequency matters for Arab States

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Regional Training Workshop on Radio Frequency Matters for Arab States commenced yesterday in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) under the patronage of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The two-day workshop brings together representatives of international and regional organisations, as well as experts in meteorology and telecommunications from across the Arab region, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard radio frequencies essential for weather, climate, and early warning services.

The workshop was opened by Omar Al Yazidi, Deputy Director-General of NCM, who welcomed participants on behalf of Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of WMO and Director-General of NCM.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international coordination to protect radio frequencies, which form the backbone of sustainable meteorological and hydrological services.

Al Yazidi highlighted the UAE’s continued support for international initiatives aimed at advancing meteorological infrastructure and enhancing cooperation among relevant stakeholders, noting that the protection of radio frequencies is no longer a purely technical matter, but one that is directly linked to public safety and the protection of lives and property.

For his part, Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous stressed that safeguarding the radio frequency spectrum represents a key strategic pillar for the sustainability of the global observation system.

He noted that radio frequencies constitute a vital lifeline for all components of meteorological and hydrological infrastructure worldwide, including satellites, weather radars, radiosondes, and other observing systems.

He explained that the World Meteorological Organisation plays a central role as the international body responsible for protecting the Earth system and weather and climate services, emphasising that any interference with, or loss of, spectrum allocated to meteorology would have a direct impact on the accuracy of forecasts and early warnings, as well as on countries’ ability to protect lives and property and support sustainable development. He underlined that “the safety of citizens depends on the accuracy of data, and the accuracy of data depends on a clean radio spectrum.”

Dr. Al Mandous further noted that the current phase, marked by rapid technological advancement and increasing competition for spectrum, requires countries to move beyond technical coordination toward unified strategic positions, particularly in preparation for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27). Such efforts, he said, are essential to safeguard the interests of the meteorological sector and strengthen its role in global spectrum management decision-making.

The opening session featured presentations by Natalia Donoho from the World Meteorological Organisation, Alec Casey, Co-Chair of the Expert Team on Radio Frequency Coordination, and Vadim Nozdrin from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The presentations highlighted WMO and ITU activities related to radio frequency protection and underscored the critical importance of preserving meteorological frequency bands to support weather, climate, and related environmental services.

The workshop addresses a range of technical and regulatory topics, including preparations for WRC-27, harmonising Arab positions on the protection of meteorological radio frequencies from harmful interference, and strengthening the capacity of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to engage effectively with national spectrum regulators. The agenda also provides a platform for exchanging experiences and best practices related to spectrum management at national and regional levels.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants expressed their sincere appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for hosting this important regional event and for the support and facilities provided, which contributed significantly to its success.

Participants further commended the efforts of the National Centre of Meteorology in organising and hosting the workshop and acknowledged the role of the World Meteorological Organisation in sponsoring the event and supporting its objectives, underscoring the importance of continued regional and international cooperation to protect radio frequencies essential for meteorological services.