SEC reviews smart urban planning, notes 34% rise in new business licences

SHARJAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the emirate’s development plans and their implementation through coordination among all entities, with the aim of enhancing quality of life and well-being for all segments of society. It also stressed the continuation of Sharjah’s qualitative initiatives dedicated to serving people and the community.

SEC issued a decision promoting Yousef Obaid Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Subscriptions Department at the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF), to the rank of Department Director under the Sharjah Government’s special jobs system, and appointing him as Director of the Fund.

The Council reviewed the rainwater accumulation simulation system, which provides precise simulation models to predict the impact of heavy rainfall and produce detailed maps of water flow paths across urban and natural areas. The system uses multiple technologies, including artificial intelligence models, geographic data, digital twin technologies, and 3D models to simulate buildings, roads, and formed water flows.

The system represents a strategic step in advancing digital transformation, supporting urban planning, and enhancing capabilities related to resource and infrastructure management with high efficiency, in line with Sharjah’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready city.

It also comes within Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen preparedness for climate change, support urban planning and sustainable infrastructure management, enable data-driven decision-making, and ensure optimal planning for the use of natural resources.

SEC directed greater activation of the system and fuller use of its technical features and advantages through coordinated efforts among relevant entities and integrated event-response frameworks.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority’s response to recommendations issued by the Sharjah Consultative Council regarding discussion of the Authority’s policy. The response falls within efforts to strengthen government performance and serve the community and residents of Sharjah, noting that the recommendations will be implemented in coordination with relevant entities in line with the emirate’s plans and objectives.

SEC also reviewed the Sharjah Economic Development Department’s 2025 achievements report, which reflected the scale of economic growth in the emirate. The report showed increases of 11.4% in department revenues, 34% in issued licences overall, 7% in business licences, 17% in industrial licences, and 12% in newly issued national company licences.

The report detailed the distribution of business licences across all cities and regions of the emirate, and highlighted the Department’s efforts to improve customer experience through process reengineering, reducing customer journey steps, implementing automated services, and adopting extended and flexible working systems — contributing to a customer satisfaction rate of 96.8%.

It also highlighted inspection and commercial protection activities, regulation of economic activities, institutional development within the Department, its international participation, and its key future projects.