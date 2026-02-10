First Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 opens in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The opening session of the First Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 was held in south China's Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday morning.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, Themed "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together", the meeting focused on openness, innovation and cooperation, the three priorities of the APEC "China Year".

The meeting launched cooperation across all fields and mechanisms, and held in-depth discussions on specific areas, aiming to generate outcomes for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Shenzhen City from 18th to 19th November.

Additionally, about 300 activities will also be held throughout 2026, including senior officials' meetings and ministerial meetings.