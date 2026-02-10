Nouakchott Festival of Arabic Poetry launches its 11th edition

NOUAKCHOTT, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on Monday celebrated the launch of the 11th edition of the Nouakchott Festival of Arabic Poetry.

Organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture over three days, the festival features wide participation from Mauritanian poets, intellectuals and writers, alongside African poets representing Senegal, Mali and The Gambia.

The opening ceremony was held at the Conference Palace in Nouakchott amid official Mauritanian hospitality and a broad cultural reception. It was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; El Houssein Ould Medou, Mauritania’s Minister of Culture, Arts, Communication and Relations with Parliament; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department; Hamad Ghanem Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania; as well as representatives of local cultural institutions, academics and poetry enthusiasts.

Proceedings began with a documentary highlighting milestones achieved in 2025 by the Nouakchott House of Poetry, including poetry evenings, literary seminars, forums, cultural dialogues and new publications.

In his address, Al Owais said the festival’s entry into its second decade marked a milestone following ten years rich in creativity and poetic contribution, noting that it has become an authentic platform for celebrating Arabic poetry and its human dimension.

He highlighted the role of the Nouakchott House of Poetry in discovering and nurturing young poetic talents in Mauritania while opening horizons for creative voices from neighbouring African countries, creating a cultural scene that embodies poetry as a bridge for civilisational dialogue and human connection. He added that the House of Poetry has also honoured pioneering poets in recognition of their contributions and rich legacy, bringing together loyalty to founding generations with openness to renewal.

Al Owais expressed his appreciation to the Mauritanian Ministry of Culture, Arts, Communication and Relations with Parliament for its cooperation, reflecting the depth of fraternal relations between the UAE and Mauritania. He also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the festival participants.

For his part, Ould Medou welcomed attendees, saying Nouakchott once again adorns itself with poetry in the 11th edition of the festival, celebrating identity, language and creativity. He noted that from its beginnings, Nouakchott has been destined to be a nurturing space for poetry and a platform for distinguished Arab voices across generations.

He praised the Nouakchott House of Poetry, established through Sharjah’s initiative, as a platform for cultural exchange among Arab poets, a space for celebrating young talents and restoring the standing of Arabic poetry, and a renewed arena for literary dialogue. He expressed deep appreciation to the Emirate of Sharjah and all those who have contributed to the festival’s success over its past editions.

The Mauritanian minister said the festival affirms that Arabic poetry remains alive and capable of renewal, that young people are able to carry the torch of creativity while remaining rooted in their heritage, and that women poets are an integral part of the poetic scene.

In turn, Dr Abdullah Al Sayed, Director of the Nouakchott House of Poetry, said the House has completed ten years of continuous activity and cultural giving, supported by the awareness of Mauritania’s authorities of the importance of the Houses of Poetry initiative and the strong attachment of the local community to poetry.

He noted that the initiative of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah found fertile ground in Nouakchott, enabling the House of Poetry to fulfil its civilisational mission of supporting poets, strengthening the status of the Arabic language and building generations attached to their heritage and values while open to knowledge and learning.

Al Sayed said this edition continues the House of Poetry’s approach of openness to diverse creative voices, hosting poets from Mali, Senegal and The Gambia, and reaffirming Nouakchott as a welcoming platform for creativity and fraternity.

Continuing its tradition of honouring Mauritanian cultural figures, the festival recognised writer and critic Al-Taqi Al-Sheikh, poet and thinker Sayed Al-Amin Ahmed, journalist and poet Walid Al-Nas Hennoun, and poet Ahmed Boulemsak, in appreciation of their contributions to the Mauritanian cultural scene.

The first day of the festival also witnessed the opening of an exhibition showcasing publications by the Sharjah Department of Culture, including Sharjah Cultural Magazine, Al Rafid, Al Qawafi and Theatre Magazine, in addition to poetry collections issued by the Nouakchott House of Poetry. The exhibition attracted strong public turnout, with visitors purchasing publications, creating a fully integrated cultural scene on the festival’s opening day.