Arab League to discuss Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank

CAIRO, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States has announced the convening of an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss avenues for Arab and international action to confront decisions by the Israeli government, foremost among them the expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk, Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, said that the State of Palestine had submitted an urgent request to hold this extraordinary session in light of Israeli decisions aimed at expanding settlement activity, demolishing homes, seizing land, and transferring the municipal powers of Hebron to the so-called Civil Administration, in a manner that affects the status and standing of the Ibrahimi Mosque.