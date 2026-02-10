Emirates Driving Company marks 25 years with 2 million trained drivers milestone

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (DRIVE) and part of the 2PointZero Group, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its establishment at a milestone event reflecting a strong institutional journey built on discipline, governance, and responsibility.

Over the past quarter century, the company has made a tangible impact in driver education and road safety, contributing to the development of a safer and more sustainable mobility ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.

The celebration brought together a distinguished group of strategic partners, stakeholders, and sector leaders. The event highlighted key milestones in the company’s evolution since its establishment in 2000, as well as achievements realised over 25 years of institutional growth, balancing expansion with discipline and ambition with sustainability.

In his address, Khaled Al Shmeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said, “Today, we are celebrating more than an anniversary. We are reflecting on twenty-five years of purposeful institutional work that has translated vision into meaningful impact on people’s lives. At Emirates Driving Company, driver education is not simply a service; it is a national responsibility built on knowledge, commitment, and the responsible management of resources and risk.”

Al Shmeili added that since its establishment, the company has trained more than two million trainees and customers and, through close collaboration with relevant authorities, has contributed to achieving tangible progress in road safety.

Among the most notable outcomes is its contribution to reducing road fatality rates from 27 per 100,000 to 3.4 per 100,000 by the end of 2024. He noted that these figures reflect the true value of work managed responsibly and measured by its human impact.

He further explained that Emirates Driving Company has undergone a qualitative transformation over the years, evolving from a traditional model of theoretical and practical instruction and testing into a fully integrated training ecosystem powered by technology and artificial intelligence. This transformation has been driven by long-term strategic decisions that balance operational efficiency with high-quality outcomes while ensuring financial and operational sustainability.

He added, “We were among the first entities to adopt advanced simulation technologies, smart training solutions, and modern learning platforms, in addition to establishing innovation labs that contribute to developing practical solutions that enhance road safety and strengthen the organisation’s readiness for the future of the mobility sector.”

This integrated approach has contributed to the company receiving several local and international awards across governance, sustainability, transparency, and road safety. Moreover, the impact of its initiatives and technologies has reached global platforms and has been adopted by entities beyond the region.

Al Shemeili emphasised that these achievements are the result of strong collaboration between the Board of Directors, executive management, work teams, strategic partners, relevant authorities, and the continued trust of shareholders.

He noted that this collective effort has been instrumental in maintaining the company’s resilience and strengthening its ability to achieve disciplined and sustainable growth.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to actively contributing to Abu Dhabi’s Vision Zero 2040, aiming for roads with zero fatalities and zero serious injuries, through prevention, enhanced driver competency, advanced technologies, and the promotion of a culture of community responsibility, in alignment with the strategic directions of the United Arab Emirates.

The celebration concluded with the recognition of several strategic partners in appreciation of their role in supporting the company’s journey and advancing its vision. The company also extended gratitude to current and former employees who contributed to building this institutional legacy, honored employees with over 20 years of service, and recognised the first customer who obtained a driving license 25 years ago.