ADI Foundation, Apeiro partner to advance healthcare claims verification project

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The ADI Foundation, an Abu Dhabi–based organisation building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies, today announced progress in its collaboration with Apeiro, a specialised digital health company supporting governments in building infrastructure for national healthcare systems, and unified, connected systems where platforms, data, and providers can share information more efficiently to improve accessibility, effectiveness, and patient care.

Apeiro aims to replace fragmented legacy systems with a unified digital ecosystem that improves patient access and clinical outcomes while ensuring economic viability for state-run health programmes.

The new framework introduces blockchain as a trust and verification layer to strengthen the integrity of healthcare insurance systems. This approach helps detect, deter, and significantly reduce fraud and duplicate claims by ensuring claim actions are permanently recorded and immutable.

The framework also improves accountability across insurers and healthcare providers and creates a single, reliable source of proof for audits and dispute resolution.

Across many healthcare systems, e-claim processes can be difficult to audit end-to-end in real time, creating pressure on insurers, providers, and regulators alike. Apeiro’s platforms are designed to help governments build more integrated, interoperable healthcare ecosystems, ensuring more people can access high-quality care.

In practice, each claim and key step in its lifecycle will be converted into a unique “digital fingerprint”, time-stamped and recorded on ADI Chain, creating a tamper-evident audit trail. This will help stakeholders verify “what happened, when, and by whom,” strengthening accountability while remaining privacy- and compliance-aligned. No patient or medical data is stored on-chain, existing hospital and insurer systems remain unchanged, and privacy is fully protected.

The ADI Foundation and Apeiro have completed the first phase of their collaboration, bringing an added layer of verification, and auditability to healthcare insurance claim workflows. In the first phase, the teams successfully tested and validated the solution on ADI Chain testnet, confirming the core design and workflows for moving into deployment.

With the ADI-Apeiro production-ready solution, the next phase will focus on integration within real-world healthcare insurance environments, supporting systems that are looking to reduce fraud, strengthen audits, and modernise digital infrastructure. Overall, this initiative enhances transparency, protects public funds, and builds long-term confidence in national healthcare claims systems.

Guillaume de la Tour, Council Member of the ADI Foundation, said, "At the ADI Foundation, we measure innovation by outcomes: when governments and healthcare institutions can verify claims with greater confidence, disputes reduce, audits become faster, and resources can be directed where they are needed most. This is how we make healthcare more accessible, more trusted, and more efficient for the many, not the few, this is how we help change lives and revolutionise economies.”

Osama Malki, Chief Business Officer of Apeiro, added, “Through this partnership, we are pioneering the digital transformation of health ecosystems. By helping governments and insurers digitise policies, claims, and patient management, we can expand access while improving efficiency. Ultimately, secure data interoperability, blockchain recordkeeping, and telehealth integration bring us closer to universal health coverage at scale.”

In parallel, the ADI Foundation and Apeiro will work with public-sector healthcare stakeholders across priority markets, including the Middle East and Africa, as part of broader efforts to roll out trusted digital infrastructure, empowering governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.