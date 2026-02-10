First aid batch from Saqr Humanitarian Ship enters Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The first batch of aid from the Saqr Humanitarian Ship has entered the Gaza Strip, four days after the vessel arrived at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The entry of the first batch came as a result of intensive efforts by the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, which has been working around the clock through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre to complete unloading, receipt, sorting, reorganisation and preparation of shipments in line with needs, ensuring smooth movement and the rapid delivery of aid to beneficiaries inside the Strip.

The UAE humanitarian aid team affirmed that work is being carried out according to a precise and organised system, at a continuous pace day and night, to accelerate the entry of aid and provide urgent support to the Palestinian people, particularly in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The aid is a donation from the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation on the occasion of the approaching holy month of Ramadan.

These efforts come within the commitment of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to continue supporting the Palestinian people and intensifying the humanitarian response through the sustained delivery of aid, reflecting the UAE’s deeply rooted approach of giving and providing relief to those in need.