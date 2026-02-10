Sharjah Ruler issues Decree attaching Al Muntada Al Islami to Department of Islamic Affairs

SHARJAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the attachment of Al Muntada Al Islami to the Department of Islamic Affairs (DIA).

The decree stipulates that Al Muntada Al Islami shall be attached to the Department of Islamic Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah and will report to the Chairman of the Department within the organisational structure.

According to the decree, all rights, assets, properties, and obligations of Al Muntada Al Islami shall be transferred to the Department of Islamic Affairs.

Al Muntada Al Islami’s employees will also be transferred to the Department with their grades and financial benefits preserved, and the Sharjah Government Human Resources Law will apply to them.