Sustainable Development Forum to take place in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Kamchatka Krai is initiating a major interregional forum that brings together experts from a wide range of industries. The business programme of the 6th Sustainable Development Forum will take place from 17th to 21st February in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

According to TV BRICS, it will include more than 40 events organised around three thematic tracks: economy and investment, architecture and integrated territorial development, and tourism and hospitality.

Within the economy and investment track, business events will focus primarily on improving the investment climate in the regions. Topics to be discussed include state support for investment activities, the practical work of development institutions, and strategies for attracting private capital to the economic and social sectors of municipalities.

Participants in the architecture track will attend panel discussions and round tables devoted to sharing best regional practices in establishing centres of competence, developing integrated territorial development projects, and implementing master plans for the development of Far Eastern cities. Particular attention will be paid to landscaping issues in the implementation of urban development projects. The programme will also focus on principles for engaging residents in territorial development initiatives and tools for collecting feedback.

More than 20 business events are planned within the tourism and hospitality track, focusing on the exchange of experience across a wide range of issues. These include the development of cruise and off-road tourism, the success factors of event tourism, and trends in the growth of popular science tourism. The programme will also address the development of tourism infrastructure, including transport, hotels and tourist trails. A number of sessions will be dedicated to current issues in marketing and the promotion of territories and businesses.

The 6th Sustainable Development Forum is a network event of theInternational Tourism Forum "Let’s Travel!" – the country’s leading national event in the tourism sector. Last year, the forum brought together more than 1,000 participants from 21 regions of Russia, as well as representatives of international business.

Support for the Government of Kamchatka Krai in organising the forum is provided by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Office of the Plenipotentiary Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and the Roscongress Foundation.