MoHRE launches updated version of UAE Labour Market Observatory

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched the updated version of the UAE Labour Market Observatory, which provides periodic data and information in both Arabic and English about the labour market, its key indicators, the main outcomes of policies issued to regulate it, and its global competitiveness.

The updated version of the Observatory features a clear and attractive interface, easy browsing, and quick navigation between its contents, in addition to being frequently updated with information and enhanced with additional, more detailed data.

The website features numerous interfaces, including the UAE labour market’s scores on global competitiveness indicators, data and statistics workers and establishments in the country, as well as Emiratisation rates. It also covers data related to the social security and welfare system, including the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, Savings Scheme, Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, health insurance, Workers Protection Programme, and the Wage Protection System (WPS), alongside statistics and information on the monitoring and inspection system and other interfaces.