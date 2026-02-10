‘Future of Higher Education Dialogues’ series concludes

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has concluded the ‘Future of Higher Education Dialogues’ series, which reviewed the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The series was held as part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen dialogue with higher education institutions (HEIs) and clarify the practical dimensions of the new law and its implications for the UAE’s higher education system.

MoHESR organised three dialogue sessions under its Customer Councils initiative, the latest of which was held today in Abu Dhabi, following two earlier sessions in Dubai and Sharjah. The sessions brought together academic leaders from across the UAE and served as an interactive platform to address HEIs’ questions on the new law and facilitate discussions of its implementation mechanisms in line with strategic objectives.

The total number of participants across the three sessions reached 400, comprising representatives from HEIs and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions. The sessions reviewed the key provisions of the Federal Decree-Law and its role in establishing a flexible and enabling legislative framework that shifts the higher education system from one focused on inputs and procedures to an outcomes-based model. This approach strengthens the alignment of academic programmes with labour market needs and future development priorities.

During the sessions, the Ministry’s team also outlined the regulatory and implementation aspects of the law, including the unification of national frameworks for licensing, accreditation and quality assurance; the regulation of digital, online and blended education modalities; and the enhancement of data integration and exchange between HEIs and the Ministry. These measures support improved planning efficiency and evidence-based decision-making based on accurate, reliable data.

The dialogue sessions addressed a wide range of questions and enquiries related to the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, with discussions focusing on its core principles.

The organisation of this series forms part of MoHESR’s Customer Councils initiative and reflects its commitment to an institutional partnership approach and constructive dialogue with HEIs and stakeholders. The initiative aims to develop a more efficient, flexible and competitive higher education system that supports student readiness for the future labour market and strengthens the UAE’s sustainable development journey.