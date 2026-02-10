SAASST launches inaugural UAE-Italy Bilateral Forum on Space Science & Astronomy

SHARJAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), part of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated the first-ever UAE-Italy bilateral forum on space sciences and astronomy.

Organised alongside Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF), and under the patronage of the Italian embassy in the UAE, the three-day event drew scientists, researchers, students and enthusiasts from academic and technical institutions to probe the cutting edge of space science.

Participant of the forum will dive into the latest advances, with a spotlight on modern trends in radio astronomy from operating radio observatories and initial telescope assembly to data acquisition systems, high-performance computing, big data handling and AI applications. The forum’s program also covers global best practices for managing radio noise, protecting frequency spectra and linking into international research networks.

In his opening address, University of Sharjah chancellor, Prof Esameldin Agamy welcomed the Italian Ambassador to the UAE and guests. "Your presence today highlights not just the strength of UAE-Italy ties, but our shared conviction that science advances fastest through fruitful knowledge exchange and institutions working together with trust, clarity and long-term vision," he said.

Prof. Agamy framed the event as a perfect fit for the University's academic and research mission, rooted in openness and global collaboration. He praised the academy, founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, as a pioneering hub advancing the nation's space and advanced sciences agenda.

Staunchly supported by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, the academy serves as a strategic platform to train national talent, foster joint research, and align higher education with future needs, boosting sustainable development and the UAE's status as a regional and global innovation centre.

Prof Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, the academy's director, welcomed the honored guests, participants, and attendees. In his speech, Prof. Al Naimiy tied the forum to SAASST’s vision of strengthening the national space science ecosystem, and promoting the integration between academic education and practical experience. Echoing the Ruler of Sharjah's outlook, he hailed the Italian partnership as a qualitative leap, spurring sustainable research programs, talent development and expertise transfer to elevate the UAE's profile in regional and international space science.

For his part, Italy's ambassador to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, noted the accelerating bilateral relations built on mutual trust and expertise sharing. He positioned international partnerships in science and technology, especially in the fields of space and astronomy, as foundational to this collaboration, reflecting both nations' commitment to rigorous research and enduring projects that cement their global scientific standing.

Roberto Ragazzoni, president of Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF), emphasised that the tie-up with Sharjah's academy upholds best international practices in space research. Such alliances, he said, are essential for sharing expertise, yielding sustainable results, and elevating both nations within the global scientific community.

On the sidelines, the University of Sharjah and the INAF signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration between the two parties. Spanning knowledge exchange, researcher and student training, joint projects, seminars, workshops, conferences and academic materials, the agreement was inked by Agamy and Ragazzoni in the presence of Fanara and Al Naimiy.

The opening ceremony concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between the university, the academy, the Italian embassy and the institute in a symbolic confirmation of the deepening scientific cooperation and partnerships between the two sides.