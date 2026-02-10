Digital School, Sawiris Foundation for Social Development launch ‘Jusur Al Foras’ initiative to qualify 100,000 Egyptian youth for job market

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD) announced the launch of Jusur Al Foras (Arabic for bridges of opportunity); a leading initiative supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which aims at qualifying young people for and connecting them to the job market.

The initiative also aims to bridge the gap between skill acquisition and job opportunities in Egypt on a large scale.

The Digital School and SFSD signed a partnership agreement to formalise the initiative, signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Application and Chairman of The Digital School Board of Directors; Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI; and Naguib Sawiris, Founder of Orascom Investment Holding and Founder and Vice Chairman of SFSD.

Jusur Al Foras seeks to qualify 100,000 young people in Egypt through flexible, tech-enabled education and training pathways. By integrating employment directly into the training journey, the initiative seeks to connect at least 10,000 participants to job opportunities, ensuring tangible and sustainable economic impact.

The Digital School, operating under MBRGI, and recruitment platform Shaghalni will implement the initiative by combining their expertise to provide vocational and professional training and facilitate direct links to job opportunities.

Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that Jusur Al Foras initiative is a significant step toward equipping youth for the job market, by empowering them with the skills necessary to secure suitable employment to fulfil their ambitions for change in a way that contributes to advancing their future and serving their communities.

Al Olama highlighted the importance of the partnership with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development in achieving these goals, citing the extensive expertise of The Digital School in the area of skill building.

Al Olama said, “Since its launch in 2020, The Digital School has achieved remarkable success in remote learning, and the integration of AI applications to expand its reach to Arab students and youth, across the Arab world. It helped refine their talent and maximise their capabilities so they can explore their potential for the optimal job placement. We look forward to building on this success through our role in Jusur Al Foras initiative.”

Saeed Al Eter emphasised the significance of the partnership between The Digital School and SFSD to unify philanthropic and humanitarian efforts across the region to drive positive change. He noted that this can be achieved by empowering the younger generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance their quality life and job prospects, enabling them to contribute actively to sustainable development, and feel more confident in their future.

Naguib Sawiris said, “Job creation has long been a fundamental pillar of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development’s mission, representing one of the most effective solutions to the issue of youth empowerment and economic integration. As SFSD enters its 25th year of operation, we remain committed to this path through a strategic partnership with MBRGI and The Digital School- a collaboration we are truly honoured to be part of.”

Sawiris added, “As the job market evolves, securing sustainable employment is no longer possible through conventional models alone. It requires innovative data-driven solutions that keep pace with the rapid advancements of our time. To this end, SFSD has adopted an approach that bridges skill development with real job opportunities. This initiative empowers youth to acquire practical skills tailored to the needs of the job market, ensuring that training leads to tangible and sustainable economic opportunities.”

Omar Khalifa, CEO of Shaghalni, stated that the launch of Jusur Al Foras initiative offers new hope to youth seeking employment in Egypt, by focusing on skill development and capacity building in preparation for the job market. Khalifa affirmed that the Shaghalni platform will closely coordinate with all partners to achieve the desired outcomes.

Khalifa said, “As AI continues to evolve and reshape the job market, staying behind is no longer an option. Similarly, self development has become a necessity. As the UAE continues its leadership in shaping the future, we were keen to partner with The Digital School to implement the Jusur Al Foras initiative. Jointly funded by MBRGI and SFSD, this programme aims to provide digital training for 100,000 individuals and secure job placements for 10,000 of them. This partnership marks a major milestone for Shaghalni, paving the way for further regional collaboration and tangible, scalable impact.”

The initiative employs a "Skills-to-Jobs" model, in which training pathways are aligned with job market demands, and that employment outcomes are prioritised as a primary objective rather than a secondary result.

By leveraging digital and blended learning, Jusur Al Foras initiative extends its reach beyond the constraints of traditional training, and empowers youth regardless of their geographic location, social background, or prior educational qualifications, fostering widespread participation across Egypt

The Digital School will lead qualification and upskilling programmes through its Skills Academies, offering structured training that meet job market demands. These courses are designed to equip participants with practical, job-ready skills and future-proof qualifications.

Shaghalni will lead the analysis of the Egyptian job market, fostering partnerships with employers, and facilitating access to job opportunities. By integrating matching and recruitment services into the qualification pathway, Shaghalni ensures a streamlined and effective transition from training and employment prospects.

The joint support from MBRGI and SFSD establishes Jusur Al Foras as a leading model for development through tech-driven public-private partnerships, highlighting the vital role of philanthropy, innovation and the private sector in empowering youth on a national scale.

By aligning education and vocational programmes with actual market demand, the initiative offers an innovative, scalable model for addressing youth unemployment, enhancing livelihoods, and fostering comprehensive economic growth. Jusur Al Foras reinforces skill development as a vital lever for social movements and economic inclusion, positioning young people not merely as beneficiaries of training, but as active participants in Egypt’s future job market and long-term development.

The launch of this initiative reflects the depth and strength of the strategic ties between the UAE and Egypt, and cooperation that translates into practical, high-impact solutions that deliver direct benefits to youth and communities, highlighting a shared commitment to human capital development and the expansion of economic opportunities.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) was launched in 2015 as an umbrella bringing together the initiatives and institutions supported and sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for over 20 years.

MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions that carry out programmes under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Since 2015, MBRGI has spent over AED 13.8 billion in humanitarian aid and relief efforts, benefiting 788 million people in 118 countries.

MBRGI aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities by spreading education, combating poverty and disease, and promoting tolerance.

Launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as part of MBRGI’s Spreading Education & Knowledge pillar, The Digital School provides high-quality digital, blended and remote learning to students in underserved regions and vulnerable communities.

As the first internationally accredited digital school for marginalised populations and underprivileged communities, it transcends traditional curricula by leveraging AI to offer personalised, data-driven learning plans tailored to each student’s specific performance.

Accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), The Digital School’s various programmes and services benefit over 800,000 people in 39 countries, offering courses in seven languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Bahasa and Kurdish.

The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD) is one of Egypt’s pioneering grant-making organisations. Established in 2001 with funding from the Sawiris family, SFSD is dedicated to supporting innovative solutions that foster comprehensive and sustainable development across the country.

Since its inception, SFSD has worked to address the most pressing challenges facing marginalised groups, including poverty, unemployment, and limited access to quality education. By partnering with government entities, the private sector, as well as civil society and international organisations, SFSD has funded a diverse range of programs with a strategic focus on remote villages and Egypt’s most underserved communities.

Online platform Shaghalni acts as a vital link between job seekers - ranging from university graduates and mid-level qualification holders to skilled artisans and technicians - and companies across various sectors.

As a premier destination for talent in all specialisations, Shaghalni places a particular focus on empowering technical and vocational graduates, as well as People of Determination. By enabling users to build comprehensive digital profiles that showcase their expertise and qualifications, the platform facilitates direct access to job placements.