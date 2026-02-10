SSEF, AUS partner to offer academic courses for orphaned students

SHARJAH, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF), in cooperation with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), implemented a series of specialised training courses for around 50 students affiliated with the foundation, as part of the Teach with a Pen project supporting the education of orphaned students.

The programme included the Generation of Speakers course and an IELTS (International English Language Testing System) preparation course, delivered under the supervision of volunteer students from AUS. The initiative reflects SSEF’s commitment to academic empowerment and skills development, supporting students’ readiness for higher education.

The Generation of Speakers course focused on developing effective communication and public speaking skills, building self-confidence, and enhancing personal presence through interactive training content. Key elements included expressive skills and crafting impactful messages. The IELTS preparation course aimed to strengthen students’ academic performance by developing reading, writing, listening and speaking skills in line with international test requirements.

Nawal Al-Hamdi, Director of the Social Welfare Department at SSEF, said, “The collaboration with the American University of Sharjah represents an important strategic milestone in the integrated empowerment of our children. It reflects our commitment to providing advanced programmes that combine personal development with enhanced academic readiness, preparing students who have lost their fathers to navigate university life with confidence and competence.”

She added that developing communication and language skills is central to building self-aware personalities capable of positive interaction with society, noting that such programmes help uncover students’ potential and strengthen their self-confidence and personal identity. She highlighted that the long-standing partnership with AUS has contributed to transferring academic expertise and training experience to students, supporting the foundation’s goal of preparing a capable and self-reliant generation.

Aisha Al-Raisi, Senior Director of Community Service and Student Leadership at AUS, said the partnership with SSEF represents a model of effective community collaboration and reflects the role of educational institutions in promoting sustainable development. She emphasised the continuation of educational workshops delivered by university students, noting their clear positive impact through knowledge exchange, skills development and mutual benefit.

She added, “At the American University of Sharjah, we strive to harness our students’ expertise to serve the community through quality educational initiatives. The reimplementation of the IELTS course for the second time, alongside the Generation of Speakers course, confirms the success of this experience and our commitment to achieving lasting positive impact.”

Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Bakr, a student in the Faculty of Industrial Engineering at AUS, said leading the Generation of Speakers programme was among the most impactful experiences of his university journey. He noted that the initiative went beyond academic theory, focusing on character building, social intelligence and communication skills, and reinforced the belief that confident expression can create tangible change.

The courses form part of a broader series of collaborations between SSEF and AUS, aimed at enhancing programme quality and ensuring sustainable educational and skills impact, in support of students’ journeys towards a future grounded in knowledge and comprehensive empowerment.