UAE consolidates leadership in digital child protection

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to consolidate its global leadership in child protection and digital safety through an integrated system of laws, legislation and national initiatives, coinciding with Safer Internet Day 2026 and the Year of Family in the country.

The UAE’s marking of Safer Internet Day reaffirms its ongoing commitment to strengthening cooperation among government and private entities and educational institutions, and to embedding a safe and responsible digital culture that supports the quality of life of children and families while contributing to the preparation of a digital generation capable of actively contributing to the national development journey.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s forward-looking vision, which places people and families at the forefront of its development priorities and adopts a balanced approach that combines accelerating digital transformation and supporting innovation and advanced technology, particularly in artificial intelligence, with providing a safe digital environment that protects children and takes into account their developmental and cognitive needs.

The UAE government has issued a Federal Decree-Law concerning child digital safety, which introduces a comprehensive legislative framework to protect children from online risks and encourage the responsible use of safe and age-appropriate digital content.

Faisal Muhammad Al-Shammari Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Child Protection Association, said that Safer Internet Day represents an important milestone in enhancing community awareness of the importance of protecting children in the digital space, praising the proactive approach adopted by the UAE in this field.

He noted that the UAE has succeeded in presenting a pioneering model that combines support for innovation and advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence, with the establishment of an integrated child protection system, contributing to the building of a digitally aware generation capable of making positive use of modern technologies, in line with the state’s vision to enhance the quality of life of children and families.

The UAE places great importance on supporting and empowering young people with knowledge and modern technological tools, and guiding them towards the optimal use of technology, in line with its vision of building a cohesive and digitally secure society.

The country's leading role in supporting innovation and advanced technology, especially artificial intelligence, is also evident through the use of these technologies to develop smart solutions that help monitor digital risks, strengthen protection systems, and enhance safety levels on digital platforms targeting children and adolescents, in line with global best practices.

Safer Internet Day falls on the second Tuesday of February each year and aims to promote a safer and better internet for all, especially children, by raising awareness of online risks such as cyberbullying and fraud, and promoting the responsible use of technology. This year, it is observed on 10th February under the theme, "AI Aware: Safe, Smart, and in Control".