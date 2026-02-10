Dubai CommerCity unveils agenda, speakers list for WORLDEF Dubai 2026 Forum

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity, the region’s first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has unveiled the agenda and speaker lineup for WORLDEF Dubai 2026, the global forum specialising in digital trade.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, the forum will take place from 12th to 14th February, 2026.

Organised by Dubai CommerCity in collaboration with WORLDEF, the international platform supporting cross-border e-commerce and digital trade, the forum will open with a keynote address by Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade. This will be followed by addresses from Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, and Omar Nart, Chief Executive Officer of WORLDEF.

The forum is expected to host more than 150 speakers and welcome over 13,000 visitors from 80 countries, representing government entities, institutions, and local and international companies operating in the digital trade ecosystem.

An accompanying exhibition will feature more than 160 exhibitors and brands from the digital commerce, logistics, payments and technology sectors, including Temu, Zajel, Landmark Group, VTEX, Omniful, DHL, eBay and Amazon Seller Society, alongside official participation from Dubai Customs and Emirates NBD.

On the sidelines of the forum, activities under the Dune Initiative, organised by Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of DIEZ, will take place. The initiative brings together investors and innovators from across the DIEZ ecosystem and includes specialised workshops and a startup competition that attracted more than 260 applications, with a grant of AED100,000 awarded to the winning startup.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which attracted more than 5,000 visitors from over 40 countries, WORLDEF Dubai 2026 reinforces its position as a leading global platform for digital trade. The significant increase in participation reflects growing international confidence in Dubai’s digital trade ecosystem, in line with the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

This year’s edition places stronger emphasis on startups through a dedicated Startup Zone hosting more than 50 startups, creating direct links between innovators, investors and global industry leaders.

The first day will feature panel discussions on digital trade policies, the architecture of the new trade system, integration of e-commerce with logistics and global trade, digital marketplace models, modernisation of retail in Gulf countries, and investment opportunities in digital startups across the Middle East and North Africa.

Discussions will also cover quick commerce, cross-border digital trade, the future of e-commerce in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, digital payment solutions, global brand-building through e-commerce platforms, and the outlook for e-commerce through 2030.

The second day will focus on sustainability in digital trade growth, automation, artificial intelligence and data in supply chains, cybersecurity and digital trust, the future of cashless payments, and cross-border digital trade over the next decade. Sessions will also address conversational commerce, digital transformation in fashion retail, smart stores, ethics of artificial intelligence in commerce, digital marketing, omnichannel integration, and talent development in the digital economy.

The third day will be dedicated to visitors, offering opportunities to explore exhibition pavilions, engage with exhibitors and discover the latest innovations, strengthening networking and commercial partnerships.

Speakers include senior executives and specialists from global companies and platforms, representing e-commerce, logistics, payments, retail and advanced technology sectors, reflecting the forum’s international scope and industry depth.