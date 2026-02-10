Dubai Foundation showcases AI-powered 'Malath' platform at Sharjah Applied Research Conference

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Foundation for Women and Children is participating in the accompanying exhibition of the Second International Conference on Applied Research in the Humanities and Social Sciences, organised by the Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences Research at University of Sharjah.

The conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, 11–12 February, at the University of Sharjah’s University City, where the Foundation is showcasing the “Malath” experience as a pioneering national model for leveraging artificial intelligence to support and empower women survivors of violence.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that the Foundation’s participation in this scientific event reflects its commitment to transferring successful applied experiences into academic and research spheres.

She noted that the Foundation is keen to present the “Malath” experience as a practical model that harnesses artificial intelligence in service of social care issues, demonstrating its dedication to developing innovative tools that enhance women’s empowerment, respect privacy, and are grounded in integrated humanitarian and scientific principles.

She further explained that “Malath” is the first self-help guide for women survivors of violence of its kind at both the national and international levels. Dubai Foundation for Women and Children launched and unveiled the platform during its participation at GITEX 2025.

The platform serves as a pioneering smart solution designed specifically to support women survivors of violence and victims of domestic abuse, providing psychological and social support within a safe and secure environment.

“Malath” represents a qualitative shift in support mechanisms, enabling users to lead the assessment process themselves through a flexible system based on a carefully designed set of questions tailored to the nature of each case. The platform ensures complete confidentiality of personal information and assessment results, which remain exclusively with the user.

The programme also relies on an intelligent classification mechanism that determines the most appropriate intervention pathway. High-risk cases are directed immediately to the relevant local authorities, while medium- and low-risk cases are offered guidance and psychological sessions supported by artificial intelligence technologies, enhancing opportunities for recovery and restoring balance.

The “Malath” platform is distinguished by high flexibility that allows for future development in line with users’ needs, including the addition of multiple languages and the introduction of new features. This ensures a safe environment built on full privacy and empowers women with the confidence and strength to lead their own paths toward care, protection, and empowerment.

The Second International Conference on Applied Research in the Humanities and Social Sciences is held under the theme “The Future of Society in the Age of Intelligence.” It aims to highlight the growing role of artificial intelligence in advancing scientific research, particularly in the humanities and social sciences, and to explore its impact on addressing societal challenges.

The conference discusses a range of themes, including family and childhood studies, social security, Islamic law, and the arts, while also promoting dialogue on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies in line with community needs.