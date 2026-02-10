Emirates Health Services unveils advanced clinical care models at WHX 2026

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) is showcasing a range of advanced clinical care projects at the World Health Exhibition (WHX) Dubai 2026, highlighting a strategic shift towards specialised, technology-driven healthcare that integrates medical innovation with smart systems.

The projects aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes, and accelerate patient recovery, while supporting the national transition towards data-driven medicine and precise therapeutic targeting.

The initiatives form part of EHS’s broader strategy to advance treatment services by moving from generalised care models to customised, precision-based interventions. They are built on detailed analysis of patients’ neurological, cardiac and structural functions, using biometric data, smart imaging and clinical simulation to design tailored treatment and rehabilitation plans.

Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Executive Director of the Supporting Health Services Sector at EHS, said the projects reflect the growing maturity of the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure, adding that integrating precise technologies into clinical practice enhances treatment safety, improves resource efficiency, and supports evidence-based medical decision-making, leading to better patient outcomes and quality of life.

Latifa Rashid, Head of the Nutrition Department at EHS, said the initiatives represent a shift in the concept of care delivery by empowering patients through smart treatment solutions that respond directly to functional changes in their health status. She noted that this approach enables the design of more accurate treatment and rehabilitation programmes and improves the overall patient experience.

Sara Al Suwaidi, Family Medicine Consultant at EHS, said the technologies support more accurate early-stage treatment decisions by combining smart analysis with clinical expertise, helping to limit disease progression and deliver continuous, patient-centred care within an integrated healthcare model.

Among the showcased projects is the Robotic Rehabilitation initiative, which integrates Electroencephalogram and Electromyography signals into an interactive, biofeedback-based rehabilitation system. This allows therapy programmes to be aligned with real-time neural and muscular activity, improving motor control and long-term rehabilitation outcomes.

EHS is also presenting the Pulsed Field Ablation System for treating atrial fibrillation, a technology that uses precisely targeted electrical pulses to treat abnormal heart tissue while preserving surrounding healthy tissue. The system offers higher safety levels, fewer complications and faster recovery compared to traditional thermal ablation methods.

Another featured innovation is BonePixel AI, which digitally analyses musculoskeletal images to generate 3D models of the hip joint. The technology supports early detection of deformities, surgical planning, joint preservation strategies and preventative interventions, while enhancing patient understanding, accelerating image analysis and supporting surgeon training through visual simulation.