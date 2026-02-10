Emirates Airline Foundation, Emirates Auction raise AED8.8 million for underprivileged children

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction have raised AED8.8 million (US$ 2.4 million) to advance humanitarian programmes for underprivileged children worldwide.

The auction ran from 17th December 2025 to 17th January 2026 and attracted over 900 bids from participants across 131 countries.

Seven rare Emirates Skywards membership numbers with Platinum tier status benefits were offered to bidders globally, with the highest single bid reaching AED1.6 million over the one-month bidding period. Two bidders secured 20-year Platinum memberships, while five others won 15-year memberships. Top bidders hailed from the UAE, UK, India, United States, Pakistan, France, Germany, Egypt and Thailand, among other countries.

Funds raised will enable the Foundation to launch new projects, while expanding support for the children and communities already benefiting from its existing programmes in collaboration with 14 NGOs across nine countries.

Following the success of the initiative, the Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction will continue to hold annual auction events, creating an ongoing opportunity for supporters worldwide to contribute to the Foundation's mission.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation said, "When we brought this initiative to life in December, we were guided by a simple objective to look at new, innovative ways to grow the Foundation’s humanitarian work and impact. What made this initiative so compelling wasn't just the exclusivity of the membership numbers, but the value and prestige that comes with Platinum status. Bidders recognised that, and they showed up. The response was extraordinary, and a testament to the generosity of our global community of Skywards members and bidders.

"The proceeds will allow us to do more, partner with more organisations, reach new communities, and strengthen the programmes already changing the lives of hundreds of children across India, the Philippines, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and beyond. For the children at the heart of our work, this generosity will make a real and lasting difference.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Emirates Auction as an annual initiative, giving supporters around the world a meaningful way to contribute while receiving something of real value in return, proving that loyalty and generosity can work hand in hand. To everyone who participated: thank you. Your contribution will reach further than you know."

Meanwhile, Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, “We are pleased with the outstanding results achieved by this auction, which demonstrate what can be accomplished when purpose, innovation, and collaboration come together. At Emirates Auction, supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives has always been a core part of our mission, particularly when it comes to national institutions with a global humanitarian outlook such as the Emirates Airline Foundation.”

Al Mannai added, “We are proud to have played a role in the success of this initiative and to have dedicated our expertise, platforms, and teams to ensuring the auction delivered the expected impact. The strong partnership between Emirates Airline and Emirates Auction demonstrates a shared commitment to giving back and to translating value into real, lasting change for communities in need. We look forward to building on this success and continuing our collaboration in the years ahead, as we work together to achieve greater impact and advance humanitarian causes that extend far beyond our borders.”