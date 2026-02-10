Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches reclassification process of UAE Search and Rescue Team in accordance with UN standards

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched the reclassification process of the UAE Search and Rescue Team within the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (Heavy USAR) category, in line with the external evaluation procedures approved by the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

The assessment will take place from 9th to 12th February, with the results scheduled to be announced on Friday, 13th February 2026.

The evaluation activities were inaugurated in the presence of Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, along with a number of leaders and officials.

More than 15 international search and rescue teams from various countries are participating, marking the start of the field evaluation phase — a key milestone in the team’s journey to renew its international classification and a reflection of its advanced operational readiness.

The reclassification process will include the implementation of comprehensive field scenarios simulating real international disaster response mechanisms. This will involve activating command and control systems, managing operations and resources, and conducting search and rescue missions in collapsed and disaster-affected areas, in accordance with the highest internationally recognized standards in this field.

During the evaluation days, precise and comprehensive tests will be conducted to assess the team’s technical and operational readiness, its ability to operate in high-risk environments, and its capacity to handle complex scenarios.

The assessment will also cover multi-agency coordination efficiency, medical response, logistical support, safety management, and field communication — demonstrating the integration of the search and rescue system in line with global best practices.

The evaluation results are scheduled to be officially announced on Friday, 13th February, following the completion of all technical and field assessment stages. This reflects the scale of integrated institutional work, the high level of professionalism of the UAE Search and Rescue Team, and its distinguished humanitarian role in protecting and saving lives, while reinforcing the UAE’s position in disaster response and humanitarian action.