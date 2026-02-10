Integrated Transport Centre signs MoUs to advance smart mobility

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, represented by Acting Director-General Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, signed a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a select group of leading local and international private-sector partners, on the sidelines of UMEX and SimTEX 2026, recently held.

The MoUs were signed under the guidance of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), reflecting ITC’s commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s smart and autonomous mobility ecosystem, accelerating innovation, and adopting future-ready technologies across air, land and maritime mobility, in line with the Emirate’s vision for a safe, smart and sustainable transport system.

ITC signed an MoU to support joint collaboration and accelerate Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) with Manta International and Altair Advisory LLC. The MoU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in AAM and advanced aircraft technologies, supporting testing activities and certification and approval processes, in addition to consultancy support, innovation initiatives and pilot projects. It also supports the localisation of manufacturing and marketing of Manta’s aerial platforms within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, serving as a reference framework that reinforces the Emirate’s strategic direction towards a future mobility ecosystem built on safety and sustainability.

ITC also signed an MoU with Nota AI to collaborate on research and development in generative AI-enabled traffic incident management systems integrating computer vision and Large Language Models (LLM), as well as cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS), within a framework that supports the delivery, evaluation, and scaling of field trials across Abu Dhabi.

The MoU focuses on developing smart traffic management solutions, computer vision analytics, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, while reinforcing governance standards, privacy protection, and cybersecurity.

The collaboration includes pilot projects, the development of regulatory frameworks and standards, and the integration of technical solutions with ITC’s traffic control centres and smart platforms, alongside training, capacity building, and documenting lessons learned.

In the maritime sector, ITC signed an MoU with V-Drive to collaborate on the development and operation of an autonomous water transport system for passenger mobility across Abu Dhabi’s waterways.

The MoU aims to design, develop and implement an initial pilot model for operating autonomous boats, conduct the required technical testing and operational performance assessments, and oversee daily operations through control systems, ensuring that boat operations between marinas meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency and reliability.

These MoUs underscore ITC’s central role as a regulatory and strategic partner in enabling innovation, building high-impact private-sector partnerships, and supporting the transition towards an integrated smart mobility system, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and global hub for future mobility innovations.