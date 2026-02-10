Digital Health Solutions, TELUS Health partner to advance AI-powered employee wellbeing solutions

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- M42’s Digital Health Solutions (DHS) Platform and TELUS Health, announced a strategic agreement to introduce new personalised employee wellbeing solutions in the UAE that combine wellness, precision medicine and AI-driven healthcare innovation.

As part of M42’s mission to shift health from reactive care to predictive, personalised wellbeing at scale, M42’s digital health solutions will work with TELUS Health on an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that currently includes more than 40 modules addressing emotional, lifestyle and wellbeing support.

Delivered in local languages for enhanced user experience, the EAP will help improve workplace focus, lowering absenteeism rates while also enabling employers to achieve measurable improvements in productivity and engagement.

Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Health Solutions Platform, and Group Chief Digital Officer, M42, said, "By combining TELUS Health’s global expertise with M42’s digital health solutions, we are delivering a truly transformative AI-powered employee assistance program tailored to the needs of employees in the UAE. This solution is designed to support the creation of a health and wellbeing environment where people can thrive, enabling healthier and more resilient communities.”

Both M42’s digital health solutions and TELUS Health will also explore the development of next-generation AI solutions to increase efficiencies and access to care, and progress precision medicine capabilities for tailored health treatments and early preventive interventions for employees.

Mohamed El-Demerdash, President, TELUS Health, stated, "The UAE and the region are experiencing a fundamental shift in how organisations approach employee wellbeing. Our agreement with M42’s digital health solutions positions us to be part of that transformation, exploring how our market-leading solutions and world-class mental health support could help employers and their employees. With M42's digital expertise, we have the potential to deliver wellness at scale while respecting the unique cultural context of the region.”

M42’s digital health solutions delivers a robust portfolio of solutions including Malaffi, the region's first Health Information Exchange alongside Sahatna, e-prescription, Shafafiya, and virtual hospital platforms deployed internationally.

Utilising this digital infrastructure, M42’s wellbeing offering will benefit from scalable, integrated and secured health technology to deliver measurable outcomes for employers and employees across the UAE and the region.

Together, the organisations have a prime opportunity to combine digital infrastructure, AI innovation, and clinical expertise to strengthen healthcare across the UAE and the region, building more resilient health systems and healthier communities.