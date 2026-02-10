Seventh edition of Dubai Games to begin on 12 February

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the seventh edition of the Dubai Games is set to kick off on Thursday, 12th February.

Running until 15th February, Dubai Games 2026 is held in official partnership with DP World, with Diamond Partners DAMAC, Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat), and Beyond Developments; Gold Partners Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWA, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and Unilabs Middle East; and a Strategic Partner, the Dubai Sports Council.

For the third consecutive year, Dubai Games will begin with the Cities bonus-points challenge at Burj Khalifa, which will host all 56 teams participating in the Battle of the Cities.

Scheduled for Wednesday, 11th February, the challenge marks the highest number of participating cities since the tournament’s launch. Teams will race up the staircase of the world’s tallest building, competing for 16 bonus points that will contribute to their overall standings ahead of the main Battle of the Cities.

The main competitions will commence on 12th February with the Battle of the Government. Day One will feature two heats of the Men’s Battle of the Government, starting at 3pm, with qualifying teams advancing towards the finals on 15th February.

Action continues on 13th February with the third heat of the Men’s Battle of the Government at 15:00, followed by the Battle of the Community at 18:40. A total of 27 qualifying teams, alongside last year’s champion AJ Team, will compete across eight demanding obstacle zones designed to test teamwork, physical strength, and strategic decision-making.

The competition programme on 14th February will feature the Women’s Battle of the Government, with 21st teams competing from 09:00, followed by two additional heats of the Battle of the Cities from 15:00. The broad international participation highlights the Dubai Games’ growing global stature as one of the world’s leading team-based sporting challenges.

The tournament will conclude on 15th February, beginning at 08:00 with the Battle of the Juniors, which will see 56 teams compete across two heats. Junior participants will take on challenges inspired by the adult course, adapted to suit their age group and capabilities.

Finals will follow with the Women’s Battle of the Government at 15:00, the Men’s Battle of the Government at 16:30, and the Battle of the Community final at 6pm. The Dubai Games will conclude with the Battle of the Cities final at 19:30, followed by the awards ceremony.

Winning teams will share a prize pool exceeding AED4 million, distributed among the top three teams in the Men’s Battle of the Government, Women’s Battle of the Government, Battle of the Community, and Battle of the Juniors, as well as the top 10 teams in the Battle of the Cities.

The Dubai Games Organising Committee highlighted that the tournament continues to inspire community participation and promote active lifestyles. The 2026 edition raises the level of competition through a new schedule that brings the slogan ‘Ignite, Unite, Battle’ to life, where success depends on teams’ ability to plan, assign roles, and make the right decisions at the right time.

Dubai’s leadership in sport is reflected in the professional delivery of major events, their lasting social impact, and the growing global recognition generated by the expanding portfolio of sporting events hosted across the emirate. Alongside the competitions, Dubai Games will feature a range of accompanying activations aimed at enhancing the spectator experience, including family-friendly activities and daily prize draws, offering participants the opportunity to win one of three cars and other valuable prizes.