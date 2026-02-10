Emirates Health Platform continues participation at World Health Expo 2026

DUBAI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Health Platform, which brings together the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) as well as leading health authorities across the UAE under a unified national umbrella, maintained its momentum at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, with MoHAP showcasing the Enterprise Data Warehouse and Disease Registry System “Bayan”.

The project is designed to strengthen the governance of health data by transforming it into strategic indicators that support evidence-based planning and future foresight.

It establishes a centralised national health data repository through direct electronic integration with partners and data sources across both the public and private sectors, covering healthcare services, priority diseases, vital statistics, and national health indicators.

These datasets are displayed through advanced, interactive digital dashboards that monitor the development of the health sector nationwide. The platform also harnesses sophisticated data science tools and artificial intelligence to generate accurate predictive models, enabling policymakers to make more informed, forward-looking decisions.

The advanced system maintains a wide range of vital national records, including more than 10 disease registries covering cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, mental health, and disability.

It also incorporates resource and workforce data, such as licensing information for healthcare facilities and professionals, as well as hospital bed capacity. In addition, the platform aggregates key vital indicators, including birth and death records, immunisation data, and communicable diseases.

These datasets are integrated through strategic data connectivity with core partners, including the Emirates Health Services, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Heath Authority, federal entities, and private-sector stakeholders, ensuring a unified and interoperable national health data ecosystem.

Key outputs of the project include the annual issuance of national statistical reports and health indicators, accompanied by comprehensive analysis of results. Data are processed using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, with findings presented through interactive dashboards and automated reports.

Looking ahead, the project’s future roadmap includes the development of self-driven reporting tools, enabling more autonomous, real-time insights to further support strategic health planning and decision-making.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, said that the launch of “Bayan” under the Emirates Health Platform is set to bring about a paradigm shift in the management of the national health system.

“We have successfully built an integrated national system for managing health information that directly supports the Ministry’s strategic objectives,” Al Rand said.

He added, “The project provides a decisive solution to longstanding challenges related to data fragmentation and inconsistency, enabling us to achieve unprecedented levels of quality and reliability in health data."

"It significantly reduces the time required to produce statistical reports and national health indicators, giving us greater agility in responding to evolving health trends and supporting the achievement of the goals set out in the We the UAE 2031 vision and the UAE Centennial 2071,” Al Rand said.

For her part, Dr. Alia Al Harbi, Director of the Statistics and Research Center at the Ministry, emphasised that the Disease Registry System “Bayan” is an essential and integrated component of the Enterprise Data Warehouse platform. The system collects data on priority diseases at the national level through electronic integration with both public and private sector entities. All data undergo rigorous filtering and assessment processes based on internationally recognised standards before being incorporated into the centralised database.

Currently, the platform includes more than 45 interactive digital dashboards and displays over 300 diverse health indicators, covering areas such as sustainable development goals and the national health workforce account.

“Our next goal”, Dr. Al Harbi added, “is to develop fully self-driven reports powered entirely by machine learning, an advancement that will further solidify the Center’s role as a trusted reference for accurate, reliable health data.”

On the second day of the event, the Emirates Health Platform hosted a workshop on innovation in behavioral insights, highlighting how the integration of behavioral sciences, artificial intelligence and big data can be used to segment communities into behavioral groups and design tailored messages and services for each segment.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also held a workshop on the National Health Adaptation Plan, focusing on the UAE’s commitment to delivering climate-resilient healthcare in a comprehensive and targeted manner.

The session highlighted the country’s adoption of a holistic, multi-sectoral approach to climate action, aimed at creating a balanced ecosystem that connects key sectors, including healthcare.

Discussions explored a risk-based methodology that leverages diverse data sources and analytical tools to assess the health impacts of climate change, particularly heat- and air-related illnesses such as respiratory conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and other non-communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine organised a workshop on shaping the future of education in integrative medicine, while the Dubai Health Authority hosted a session on innovation in patient and customer experience within Dubai’s healthcare sector.

Several memoranda of understanding and partnership agreements were also signed between health entities and government and private-sector institutions. The Emirates Drug Establishment signed memoranda of understanding with ISPOR and Fatima College of Health Sciences. The Dubai Health Authority also concluded a partnership agreement with Digital Dubai to develop and launch a Healthcare Services Index for the Emirate of Dubai.

Through the Healthcare Sector Operations Centre, the UAE Cyber Security Council highlighted its latest capabilities in enhancing the readiness of federal hospitals to respond to cyber threats, ensuring service continuity and the protection of health data, while strengthening digital resilience and cybersecurity across the healthcare sector in line with the highest international standards.

Operating under the “Emirates Health” umbrella are the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Sharjah Health Authority, and the Emirates Council for Integrated Medicine.

Together, they provide a national leadership model for joint collaboration, with each entity working within its mandate while contributing to the realisation of unified national health priorities.