Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Company board meeting, approves 2026 plan

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, chaired a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the board approved the group’s business plan for 2026 and reviewed performance outlooks for the coming period in light of the group’s investment priorities.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Executive Council Member, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company; Abdulhamid Mohamed Saeed; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Office.