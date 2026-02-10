Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Union Fortress 11 show

AL DHAFRA, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Ministry of Defence at Al Saif Palace, represented by the Presidential Guard Command and the organising committee of the Union Fortress 11 military show, scheduled to be held in Liwa City in the Al Dhafra Region in conjunction with the Liwa International Festival 2027, which will be launched next December.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was briefed on the general programme and preparations developed by the organising committee for the show, which is hosted by the Al Dhafra Region and organised by the Ministry of Defence.

He listened to a comprehensive presentation by the Commander of the Presidential Guard and members of the committee on the show’s segments, the roles of participating entities, as well as integrated work plans and preparations to deliver this major national event.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed affirmed that the Union Fortress event represents one of the key national platforms that reflects the professionalism of the UAE Armed Forces, enhances community awareness of their pivotal role in protecting national achievements, and reinforces the values of loyalty and belonging, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to build an advanced defence system capable of confronting various challenges.

He added that the continued successes achieved by the UAE Armed Forces are the result of the great attention and ongoing follow-up of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his continuous keenness to develop their capabilities and raise the efficiency of their personnel in accordance with the highest international standards.

H.H> Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the hosting of this military show in the Al Dhafra Region, stressing that its organisation contributes to highlighting the high combat capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and the competence and readiness of their personnel across various units and formations, reflecting their ability to defend the homeland, uphold truth and justice, and confront anyone who seeks to undermine the security and stability of the state.