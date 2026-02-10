Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israel’s illegal measures in West Bank

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, strongly condemns the illegal measures undertaken by the Israeli occupation aimed at imposing unlawful sovereignty, expanding settlement activity, and creating a new de facto legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank.

The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of such violations, which seek to accelerate attempts at the unlawful annexation of the West Bank and threaten the forced displacement of the Palestinian people. Such measures constitute a blatant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions.

The Council stressed that all unilateral actions intended to alter the legal, historical, or demographic status of Palestinian land—including East Jerusalem—are null, void, and simply illegal.

The Muslim Council of Elders warned that the continuation of expansionist policies and illegal practices in the occupied West Bank represents a dangerous escalation that fuels violence, undermines prospects for peace and stability in the region, and deepens the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Council renewed its call to the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibility by seriously working towards a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, by ending over seven decades of ongoing suffering, and ensuring the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.