Sports Coordination Council holds 1st meeting of 2026

UAE, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sports Coordination Council held its first meeting of 2026, chaired by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, with the participation of senior sports officials and representatives of federal and local government entities.

During the meeting, the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) reviewed regulations governing the legal formation of a central elections committee and a unified electoral appeals committee. The NOC highlighted the importance of unified electoral procedures and a standardised regulatory framework to enhance integrity, equal opportunity and procedural fairness across sports federations, in line with internationally recognised Olympic standards.

The presentation emphasised alignment with best international practices, the Olympic Charter, regulations of international sports federations, the NOC’s statutes, and national legislation, ensuring institutional autonomy and sound governance of the sports electoral system.

The Council also discussed the UAE’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games, hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from 6th to 22nd February. Members underlined the significance of the UAE’s first participation, reflecting the progress of the national sports ecosystem and supporting the expansion of the Olympic movement. The UAE is represented by Alexander Astridge and Piera Hudson in alpine skiing events.

Al Falasi reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Sports and the NOC to supporting athletes and federations to represent the UAE at international platforms. He stressed the Council’s role in strengthening coordination among sports entities and advancing an integrated national sports ecosystem.

He also said that the Council is working to align sporting agendas nationwide to contribute to the goals of the 2026 Year of Family and to support community initiatives that promote a culture of sport and inclusive access for all family members.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, said that discussing election regulations reflects a strong commitment to good governance, transparency and equal opportunity within the UAE’s sports system. He added that unified regulatory frameworks contribute to improved institutional performance and excellence across sports entities.

Faris Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee, said that institutional integration and coordination are essential to advancing the national Olympic movement and upholding principles of autonomy, transparency and good governance in line with international standards.

The Council also reviewed other agenda items, stressing the importance of continued coordination among member entities to support the objectives of the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031 and strengthen the UAE’s regional and global sporting position.