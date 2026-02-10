UAE joins world in celebrating harmony, beauty of Chinese culture

BEIJING, 10th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Spring Festival, the most important traditional holiday of the Chinese nation, embodies the Chinese people's cherished values of family reunion and bidding farewell to the old while welcoming the new. In December 2024, the successful inscription of the "Spring Festival" on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list highlights that it is not only a Chinese celebration but also a cultural treasure shared by all of humanity.

According to a Global Times report, "The Spring Festival is a wonderful moment to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, always bringing new hope to the people." This statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping captures the essence of Spring Festival culture. Xi has always attached great importance to traditional Chinese festivals and their cultural implications.

On occasions such as the Spring Festival gathering, he has elaborated on the significance of Chinese culture and breathed new life into its meaning. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he has emphasised the historical influence of fine traditional Chinese culture, endowing it with contemporary relevance and promoting its creative transformation and innovative development. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, the heritage of Chinese culture is shining with renewed brilliance. In the 20th instalment of the "Practitioners' Insights" column, the Global Times talks with Li Dongxia, who lives in Dubai, and has helped host 12 Spring Festival galas there to explore the journey of the festival being transformed into a globally shared Intangible Cultural Heritage.

As the Spring Festival approaches, the modern desert of the United Arab Emirates, once again lights up with vibrant Chinese red hues.

On 5th February, the 12th UAE Chinese Spring Festival Gala concluded successfully. Evolving from a small community stage to a cultural brand that has reached 77 countries, this event, also known as the "Dubai Spring Festival Gala," reflects 12 years of dedication by Li. With the theme "Eternal Brilliance," the Dubai Spring Festival Gala commemorated the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese Red Army's Long March while highlighting the zodiac theme of the Year of the Horse—a symbol of nobility and strength in Arab culture as well.

The gala emphasised interaction and integration, from the presentation of the "Twelve Chinese Time Periods" to the erhu ensemble piece "Galloping Horses." On the stage of the Gala, there were not only outstanding performances by Chinese and Emirati artists but also programs from eight countries, including the US, Japan, and France. Over 500 performers and staff members gathered in Dubai to celebrate. A young Emirati man delivered a Chinese tongue twister with remarkable flair, while students of the Confucius Institute at the University of Dubai showcased the vibrant moments of Chinese language teaching in the UAE.

Li pointed out that participation in the Spring Festival among various sectors in Dubai has been steadily increasing. In 2015, she founded the UAE Qipao Association and organised the first "Qipao Spring Festival Gala." This has grown into a grand event involving participants from 77 countries, attracting 8,000 live audience members, and even setting a Guinness World Record. Dozens of traditional Chinese and Arab instruments performed together in harmony, paying tribute to the friendship between China and Arab nations built along the ancient Silk Road. After 12 years, the influence of the Dubai Spring Festival Gala continues to grow, serving as a practical platform to convey the message of peace to the world and build a community with a shared future for mankind.